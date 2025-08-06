Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,882 in the last 365 days.

California Bill Would Require Police to Disclose Use of AI in Writing Reports

The measure, which has passed the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Assembly, is among the first in the country to address law enforcement’s use of AI to produce incident reports. Proponents of the bill say it’s critical to understand how police reports are created, given their key role in the criminal justice system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Bill Would Require Police to Disclose Use of AI in Writing Reports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more