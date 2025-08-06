California Bill Would Require Police to Disclose Use of AI in Writing Reports

The measure, which has passed the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Assembly, is among the first in the country to address law enforcement’s use of AI to produce incident reports. Proponents of the bill say it’s critical to understand how police reports are created, given their key role in the criminal justice system.

