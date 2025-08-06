Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,874 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding New Trump Administration List Once Again Falsely Labeling Connecticut a "Sanctuary" Jurisdiction

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

08/05/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding New Trump Administration List Once Again Falsely Labeling Connecticut a "Sanctuary" Jurisdiction

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after the Department of Homeland Security released a new list once-again falsely labeling Connecticut as a state sanctuary jurisdiction.

“There is nothing in our laws or statutes that says Connecticut is a ‘sanctuary’ state. We are not. That is a term with no legal meaning, and the ‘characteristics’ listed here are a concocted fiction of the Trump Administration. This was true back in May when Trump first issued and retracted this erroneous list, and it remains true today. It is the policy of the State of Connecticut to respect, honor and protect immigrants and immigrant families in compliance with the law. Trump’s own administration certified Connecticut’s compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373 in 2017. Nothing has changed to alter that certification, other than Trump’s unhinged fixation on defunding and commandeering our police. We sued the last time Trump attempted to defund our law enforcement, and we are prepared to defend Connecticut funding and public safety.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding New Trump Administration List Once Again Falsely Labeling Connecticut a "Sanctuary" Jurisdiction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more