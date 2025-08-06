Press Releases

08/05/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding New Trump Administration List Once Again Falsely Labeling Connecticut a "Sanctuary" Jurisdiction

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after the Department of Homeland Security released a new list once-again falsely labeling Connecticut as a state sanctuary jurisdiction.

“There is nothing in our laws or statutes that says Connecticut is a ‘sanctuary’ state. We are not. That is a term with no legal meaning, and the ‘characteristics’ listed here are a concocted fiction of the Trump Administration. This was true back in May when Trump first issued and retracted this erroneous list, and it remains true today. It is the policy of the State of Connecticut to respect, honor and protect immigrants and immigrant families in compliance with the law. Trump’s own administration certified Connecticut’s compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373 in 2017. Nothing has changed to alter that certification, other than Trump’s unhinged fixation on defunding and commandeering our police. We sued the last time Trump attempted to defund our law enforcement, and we are prepared to defend Connecticut funding and public safety.”



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov