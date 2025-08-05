Since January, California has seized nearly $480 million in illicit cannabis

Since 2019, the Department of Cannabis Control has made major progress to tackle the scourge of illegal cannabis, including conducting 1,213 operations, seizing nearly 1.6 million pounds of product, and eradicating nearly 2.7 million plants, worth an estimated $2.8 billion.

The Administration recently enacted measures to bolster long-term enforcement efforts by dedicating cannabis tax revenue to fund civil and criminal enforcement activities. This will reduce the burden on legal businesses while ensuring sustained actions against illegal operators. In addition, Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) grant eligibility has expanded to local jurisdictions, especially those allowing retail access, to further enhance and support local enforcement efforts against illegal cannabis activity.

A unified strategy across California

On top of the law enforcement work through the Department of Cannabis Control, the Governor also established the Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force to make significant gains against eliminating illegal cannabis statewide through strategic state, local and federal partnerships statewide.

California’s regulated cannabis market is the largest in the world, fostering environmental stewardship, compliance-tested products, and fair labor practices, while driving economic growth and funding vital programs in education, public health, and environmental protection. The Department of Cannabis Control recently released a market outlook report that shows prices are stable, industry value is up, and the licensed market is growing.