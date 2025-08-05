MindStir Media Makes the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

MindStir Media, 2025 Inc. 5000 Honoree

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media, a leading provider of self-publishing and marketing services, proudly announces its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Ranked at No. 3828, this marks the third consecutive year that MindStir Media has earned a place on this prestigious list, a testament to its consistent growth and industry-leading innovation.The Inc. 5000 list represents a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, celebrating companies that demonstrate outstanding growth and a commitment to excellence. Each year, Inc. evaluates thousands of private companies across the United States based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. Entrants undergo a rigorous selection process, which highlights the economic impact and entrepreneurial spirit of the featured organizations. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Patagonia, and Pandora, solidifying the list’s significance as an indicator of long-term success in the business world.For MindStir Media, earning a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 is a reflection of its expanding services and its dedication to empowering authors globally. With services ranging from publishing and editing to marketing and distribution, the company continues to set benchmarks in the self-publishing industry.J.J. Hebert, CEO and Founder of MindStir Media, expressed his gratitude, saying, “To be featured on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is both an honor and a humbling experience. Our growth is fueled by the trust of our clients – authors who share their stories, dreams, and visions through our platform. At MindStir Media, we remain committed to providing world-class services, helping every author we work with achieve their publishing goals. This achievement is a testament to the tireless dedication of our team and our shared mission to make a difference in the world of publishing.”MindStir Media has experienced remarkable growth by offering a one-stop solution for aspiring authors, from editorial support to worldwide book distribution. Over the past 16+ years, the company has worked with thousands of clients, establishing itself as a trusted partner for writers seeking customized publishing solutions. Due to MindStir's incredible track-record, a USA Today contributor praised MindStir Media as the "leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services." This coverage helped spur rapid growth even further.The inclusion of MindStir Media on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years underscores its ability to innovate and align with industry trends. Despite challenges in the publishing sector, including shifting reader behaviors and evolving digital platforms, MindStir Media's adaptive strategies have helped it achieve consistent, strong growth year after year.Beyond the numbers, the accolade highlights the company’s continued impact on the publishing community. By focusing on individualized support, MindStir Media has empowered first-time authors and established figures alike, creating space for unique voices to thrive in a competitive market. To learn more about MindStir Media, and to download a free publishing guide, go to mindstirmedia.com/publishing-guide. About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company dedicated to helping authors bring their books to life. With a comprehensive suite of services that includes ghostwriting, editing, book design, publishing, marketing, and distribution, MindStir Media is an all-in-one solution for aspiring authors. The company’s mission is to empower writers from all walks of life, providing them with the tools and support they need to achieve their publishing goals.Founded by bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media has earned numerous accolades, including a Gold accolade from the Mom’s Choice Awards and recognition as a top self-publishing company by multiple industry authorities. Committed to excellence, innovation, and client success, MindStir Media has partnered with countless authors to help them share their stories with the world.

