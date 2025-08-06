StarCompliance Provides Practical Guidance for Crypto Firms Ahead of MiCA Enforcement

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarCompliance, a leading provider of compliance technology solutions, has released a comprehensive guide to help crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) navigate the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which began in December 2024. The piece outlines practical strategies to prepare for the sweeping regulatory changes that are reshaping the digital asset landscape across the EU to help organizations navigating MiCA compliance MiCA represents a major step forward in establishing a harmonized regulatory framework for crypto markets, requiring firms to reassess their operational and compliance infrastructures. In the write-up, StarCompliance explores the key implications of MiCA and offers actionable recommendations to help CASPs align with its complex mandates.In the guide, StarCompliance Head of Business Development Steve Brown explains how under MiCA, crypto firms need to establish thorough programs that address market abuse risks in real-time. These can include automated transaction monitoring, strict pre-clearance requirements for employee trading, and straightforward disclosure policies for insider information.The resource details four essential strategies for achieving MiCA compliance:1. Conduct a Gap Analysis: Evaluate current systems and identify compliance shortfalls.2. Assess and Strengthen Internal Controls: Ensure appropriate policies, procedures, and technology are in place.3. Build a Culture of Compliance : Promote accountability and awareness across teams.4. Implement Scalable Compliance Technology: Adopt tools that support real-time monitoring and adaptability as regulations evolve.With its longstanding expertise in global regulatory frameworks and enterprise compliance solutions, StarCompliance urges crypto firms to act early and leverage technology to mitigate risk. The company’s technology-first approach ensures that organizations can maintain compliance while staying agile in an ever-evolving digital asset environment.As MiCA enforcement approaches, proactive preparation is key. StarCompliance continues to provide critical resources and solutions designed to support firms at every stage of the compliance journey.About StarComplianceStarCompliance is a global leader in regulatory compliance technology solutions. With a mission to make compliance simple and scalable, StarCompliance provides configurable software that monitors employee conflicts of interest , automates regulatory processes, and protects organizations from reputational and regulatory risk. Serving clients across financial services, insurance, and digital asset markets, StarCompliance helps firms meet their obligations with confidence.

