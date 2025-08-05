Finding for Recovery Against Former Wellington Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Repaid Under Audit

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $25,200.50 was issued Tuesday against a former superintendent for Wellington Exempted Village Schools, who was improperly paid for excess vacation days.

Edward Weber repaid $4,211.05, and the Variable Annuity Life Insurance Co. repaid another $18,599 on his behalf, under the audit, which covered finances from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The full audit is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

In November 2023, Edwards requested and was paid for 50 of 56 vacation days he had accrued. However, those 50 days were not deducted from his earned time off total, and he was paid an additional $25,200.50 in June and July of 2024.

Auditors noted, “The District should implement procedures to ensure system leave balances are properly updated and accurately reflect proper accruals and usage.”

Off-setting credits in June 2025 from the Internal Revenue Service, Ohio Department of Taxation, and the Regional Income Tax Agency repaid the remaining balance of Thursday’s finding for recovery.

