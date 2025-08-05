State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Farmfest - August 5, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Farmfest

MORGAN, Minn. — On Wednesday, Aug. 6, State Auditor Julie Blaha will attend Minnesota Farmfest where she’ll meet with farmers, community members and local officials.

“Farmers are used to uncertainty in everything from the weather to the markets. But when that is coupled with unprecedented federal actions and whiplash fast policy changes, farmers are facing challenges they never expected,” Auditor Blaha said. “We need to keep these challenges front and center as we shape statewide financial priorities.”

As a member of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority (RFA) board, Auditor Blaha stays up-to-date on the intersection between farm economics and state financial systems. The RFA offers low-interest loan programs to farmers for a wide variety of activities through partnerships with local lenders.

In addition to her professional role, Auditor Blaha is an award-winning crop artist. Farmfest offers her a chance to learn about new seeds and engage with farmers about the crops that inspire her artwork.

WHO: State Auditor Julie Blaha

WHAT: Minnesota Farmfest

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 28366 County Hwy 13, Morgan, MN 56266