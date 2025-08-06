Alliance for a Healthier Generation Names 1,120 Schools Among America’s Healthiest

Students at Murray Elementary (KY), an America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star, celebrate at a school assembly.

Record Number of Schools Recognized for Championing Student, Staff, and Family Health

Schools play a crucial role in positively shaping the health and well-being of our nation's youth, and they deserve national recognition for their outstanding efforts.” — Kathy Higgins, CEO of Healthier Generation

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation today unveiled its 2025 list of America’s Healthiest Schools, celebrating an unprecedented 1,120 K–12 schools nationwide for their commitment to advancing whole child health.Supported by Del Monte Foods, Kaiser Permanente, and Kohl’s Cares, Healthier Generation’s annual award program recognizes schools for implementing evidence-based policies and practices to support academic success and lifelong well-being.“This recognition is a powerful reminder that the hard work of our student leaders, educators, and community members is making a real difference,” says Van Ayres, superintendent of the Hillsborough County School District in Florida, where two high schools were recognized this year. “This acknowledgment not only boosts morale but also reinforces the importance of continuing to strive for a healthier, more supportive school environment.”Schools are recognized in nine topic areas , including Nutrition & Food Access, Physical Education & Activity, School Health Services, Staff Well-Being, and Family & Community Engagement. Among the awardees, 168 earned an All-Star distinction by meeting recognition criteria in all nine topics, more than doubling the number of All-Stars (66) in the previous school year. Honorees hail from 34 states and the District of Columbia, with the highest numbers in California (282 schools), Texas (173), Kentucky (134) and South Carolina (105)."Schools play a crucial role in positively shaping the health and well-being of our nation's youth, and they deserve national recognition for their outstanding efforts," said Kathy Higgins, CEO of Healthier Generation. "The dedication of school leaders, educators, and staff to support the physical, emotional, and academic needs of their students is nothing short of extraordinary. Their commitment is creating healthier futures for children and communities alike."Since launching America’s Healthiest Schools in 2007, Healthier Generation has recognized 3,347 schools for their pivotal role in promoting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. Under the current topic-based model introduced in 2022, the number of recognized schools has nearly tripled and the number of All-Star schools has grown fifteen-fold.To help schools create and strengthen whole child health policies and practices, Healthier Generation offers assessment and action-planning tools for building learning environments that support every aspect of a child’s development. Learn more and see the list of this year’s awardees at healthiergeneration.org/AHS ###About Alliance for a Healthier GenerationAlliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equitable whole child health by creating healthier school environments. Since 2005, we’ve partnered with over 57,000 school communities across all 50 states, reaching more than 31.3 million young people. Learn more and join the movement at HealthierGeneration.org, and follow us on Facebook, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

