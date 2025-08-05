All about NinjaBot.dev

Jason is by-far, the most professional vendor I've ever worked with. If AI and scaling your business is your jam, check him out. He has free resources and information on his site.” — Tori Easterling

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinjaAI.com, Florida’s leading AI-first SEO and marketing consultancy, proudly announces the launch of NinjaBot.dev — a powerful new ChatGPT-powered assistant built to help Florida businesses grow online visibility, convert leads, and get discovered across today’s top AI platforms.Whether you’re a divorce attorney in Tampa, a med spa in Miami, or a roofing company in Lakeland — NinjaBot.dev delivers hyper-local SEO, GEO, and content strategies customized for your city, your industry, and your goals.“Most AI tools are generic. NinjaBot.dev is different - it’s built for Florida,” said Jason Wade, Founder of NinjaAI. “This bot understands the real needs of Florida’s small businesses — from ranking on Google to showing up inside ChatGPT and Gemini.”💼 What NinjaBot.dev Can Help Florida Businesses With:• Local SEO (Google + Maps rankings for your city/service keywords)• GEO Optimization (visibility inside AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity)• AEO Strategy (Answer Engine Optimization for voice/chat results)• Branding Support (logo strategy, domains, messaging, visuals)• PR Placement (media mentions, AI citations, Google News visibility)Content Creation:• 📝 Blog posts• 🎙️ Podcast scripts• 🎨 Branded images• 🎥 Short-form videos• 📣 Press releases & newsletters🧠 Get Listed on Today’s Most Powerful AI Platforms:📍 Built for Florida Businesses:NinjaBot.dev supports small and midsize businesses across cities like:• Lakeland, Winter Haven, Bartow, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Gainesville, Key West, and more.Industries supported:• 📚 Law Firms (Divorce, PI, Criminal Defense)• 🏡 Real Estate & Property Management• 🧴 Med Spas & Plastic Surgery Clinics• 💧 Pool, Roofing, Plumbing, and HVAC Companies• 🧘 Fitness, Wellness & Addiction Recovery• 🛍️ Retail & E-Commerce• 🪦 Funeral Services• 🐶 Pet Care & Veterinarians• 🎙️ Creators, Coaches, and Local Influencers💬 Try NinjaBot.dev TodayAsk it how to grow your business online:📍 Powered by ChatGPT. Trained on Florida.Press Contact:Jason WadeFounder, NinjaAI.com📧 media@ninjaai.com📞 (321) 946‑5569Press Kit: https://iscanner.com/sharing/9f8139d7 Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1PucRkbuLXufk1TZNd53ST?si=Q5ptoXyhS5Gs9xlbIezlkQ

