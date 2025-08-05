TriArc Real Estate Partners Strengthens Leadership with Key Asset Management Hire

TriArc Real Estate Partners

TriArc Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce Ryan Smith as VP of Asset Management.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TriArc Real Estate Partners, a Texas-based multifamily investment firm, announced today the addition of Ryan Smith as VP of Asset Management, a strategic leadership hire designed to bolster the performance of its operating portfolio amid an increasingly complex real estate landscape.Smith joins TriArc with over 13 years of multifamily experience across development, acquisitions, asset management, and capital strategy. He has held pivotal roles at firms such as The Dinerstein Companies, Steadfast Apartment REIT, Barvin Group, and RPM Investments, overseeing assets nationally and navigating some of the most challenging economic conditions in the last decade.“This wasn’t just an expansion hire— we brought Ryan in because he’s someone who knows how to drive value in every phase of the cycle,” said Joseph Bramante, CEO of TriArc. “We’re operating in a more complex environment now, and we want people who’ve succeeded in that reality—not just the boom years. Ryan has built his career doing just that.”At RPM, Smith led performance and strategy across 10–12 assets in markets including Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, serving as the lead liaison with institutional equity partners. His earlier work at Steadfast saw him manage nearly $30 million in CapEx nationally, sharpening the construction and renovation planning acumen that now supports TriArc’s current and upcoming value-add projects.Smith’s role at TriArc will focus first on the firm’s existing stabilized portfolio, while supporting new developments and acquisitions as the firm continues scaling toward its long-term growth objectives.Bramante added, “Ryan’s one of the most well-rounded asset managers I’ve come across. He’s been on every side of the deal—finance, construction, operations, investor reporting—and he’s done it in environments where nothing comes easy. That’s who you want on your team when you’re stewarding hundreds of millions in capital.”For media inquiries, please contact:TriArc Real Estate Partnersinfo@triarcrep.com

