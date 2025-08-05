Diego S. Cadavid Expands U.S. Creative Reach with New Music Video for Global Latin Star

Diego S. Cadavid Diego S. Cadavid Diego S. Cadavid

The Colombian photographer and creative director continues to shape global brand and artist identities.

FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombian photographer and creative director Diego S. Cadavid continues to expand his presence in the U.S. creative industry with a multidisciplinary approach that blends photography, film direction, and brand identity. Now based in Miami, Cadavid is currently directing a new music video for Juanes — an internationally recognized, Latin Grammy-winning artist — as part of a growing international portfolio that connects him to global stars, award-winning musicians, and high-impact visual campaigns.

With over a decade of experience, Cadavid’s work spans commercial photography, advertising, music, and fine art. His creative portfolio includes collaborations with major Latin American music industry figures such as Tini, Ozuna, and Juanes, as well as global Hollywood talent like Matt Smith, among many others. His unique approach integrates technical precision with compelling visual storytelling, helping shape the visual identity of artists, entertainers, cultural institutions, and international brands.

Cadavid’s contributions to the industry have earned him recognition from prestigious institutions, including a spot in Lürzer’s Archive list of the 200 Best Advertising Photographers Worldwide and selection as a semifinalist in the Hasselblad Masters Awards, two distinctions that highlight his creative influence in commercial visual culture.

In addition to his production work, Cadavid leads a Miami-based creative agency focused on brand development and content strategy for both emerging and established names in the arts. He also oversees Dana Gallery, a virtual exhibition space curated from Miami that spotlights luxury aesthetics and contemporary visual language. The gallery features limited edition works by emerging photographers, illustrators, and digital artists from around the world.

Committed to creative education and accessibility, Cadavid is the author of The Lighting Playbook, a practical guide to photographic lighting. He regularly hosts workshops and seminars that integrate analog formats, AI tools, and digital production techniques, offering hands-on learning opportunities for emerging visual artists, filmmakers, and creative professionals.

For more about Dana Gallery, visit www.thedana.art

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.