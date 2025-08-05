WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market Reach USD 90.95 Billion by 2027 Registering 15.3% CAGR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The Asia-Pacific physical security market size was valued at $28,809 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach a value of $90,954 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 407 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10376 Driving FactorsRise in importance for physical security for organizations and identifying potential threats are the key drivers for market growth. Rapid adoption of contact less biometric systems in the pandemic and high demand for video surveillance solutions, specifically for remote monitoring activities are the major factors that propel the market growth. However, rise in issue of data privacy is expected to restrain the market growth. In addition, rapid growth of IoT network and emergence of advanced technologies such as AI and security analytics is estimated to be a game changer for the market.Market SegmentationThe Asia-Pacific physical security market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry verticals, and country. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into system and services. The system segment is further divided into physical access system, video surveillance system, perimeter intrusion & detection, physical security information management, and others. In addition, the services segment is divided into access control-as-a-service, video surveillance-as-a-service, remote monitoring services, security systems integration services and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. on the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into (BFSI, government, retail, transportation, residential, IT & telecom, and others.Key PlayersSome of the key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Honeywell international, Huawei, NEC Corporation, and Johnson Controls, Anixter, Genetec, ADT Corporation, Axis Communication AB and Bosch Security and others. This study includes market trends, Asia-Pacific physical security market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10376 By service type, the video surveillance-as-a-service segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Rise in awareness regarding benefits of video surveillance software, such as enhanced system health management, improved video content analysis, and easy retrieval of video information, and is expected to drive the VSaaS market. Storage capacity of cloud-based solutions in current surveillance systems is comparatively high on account of video management and video analytics software. COVID-19 has bought up a new transition within business models of enterprises that has caused a heavy reliance on cloud-based systems and remote monitoring services, which propels the overall market growth.Industry wise, the BFSI segment is estimated to gain a higher CAGR, backed by integration of AI-based surveillance system within the banking sector, which is set to create a lucrative growth scenario for the overall industry. These video solutions provide remote monitoring and advanced AI capabilities.China holds a significant place within the market, mainly backed by rise in smart city project initiatives, which has mandated adoption of technology and measures to reduce adverse impacts of growing urbanization. For instance, in Hangzhou, a city with a population of greater than 9.47 million, is a smart technological initiative designed by Alibaba, a Chinese tech giant. This city primarily operates through artificial intelligence that uses big data and big computing power to improve and fix traffic problems. Thus, by monitoring every vehicle within the city, it has become possible to reduce traffic jams by 15%. Thus, such tech initiatives taken by China has led to an immense adoption of physical security devices, creating a lucrative opportunity for the overall market growth during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (407 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-physical-security-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The Study● By component, in 2019, the services segment dominated the Asia-Pacific physical security market size. However, the system segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.● Depending on service type, the video surveillance-as-a-service segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the access control-as-a-service segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the future.● On the basis of industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the BFSI segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.● Country wise, the Asia-Pacific physical security market was dominated by China. However, India is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 