TaxGPT Expands AI-Powered Tax Solutions to the Canadian Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxGPT , creator of the industry's leading AI tax co-pilot for U.S. tax professionals, announced its expansion into the Canadian market.This expansion brings powerful AI-driven capabilities to Canadian tax professionals , including TaxGPT Tax Research, Tax Writer, Tax Client Management, Embed TaxGPT, and Agent Andrew. These tools are designed to streamline complex tax workflows across federal and provincial tax legislation, while maintaining the accuracy and reliability standards required in the professional services space.“Canadian tax professionals operate in one of the most complex regulatory environments in the world”, said Kashif Ali, Founder & CEO of TaxGPT. “We’ve heard from multiple firms that spend too much time navigating CRA publications and dense case law instead of focusing on high-value client strategy. We are launching in Canada to solve this specific problem. TaxGPT is engineered to provide instant, citable answers from Canadian primary sources, giving practitioners the efficiency, more accuracy, and ultimately, more profitable.”The Canadian version of TaxGPT has been trained on a comprehensive library of Canada-specific tax documents, including:- The Federal Income Tax Act and its regulations- Provincial and territorial tax legislation- Decisions from the Tax Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal- Technical interpretations and guidance from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)"Launching in Canada required more than just a new dataset; it required a deep understanding of the nuances of Canadian tax research," said Isabella Maceda-Ali, CTO and Co-Founder of TaxGPT. "Our AI models have been trained to differentiate between federal and provincial statutes, understand the weight of various judicial precedents, and interpret CRA administrative positions. This allows us to provide answers that are not just fast, but contextually relevant to a Canadian practitioner's workflow, whether they're working on a T1 personal return or a complex T2 corporate filing."TaxGPT for Canada helps automate and accelerate the most time-consuming tasks in tax practice, including:- Answering Complex Tax Questions: Get direct answers (with citations) to questions about GST/HST, shareholder loans, capital cost allowance (CCA), and more- Drafting Professional Correspondence: Instantly generate responses to CRA notices, client emails and formal tax memos.- Analyzing Documents: Securely upload client documents, such as previous T1/T2 returns or legal agreements, and ask direct questions to extract key information instantly.About TaxGPTTaxGPT is revolutionizing the tax practice for professional services and businesses through AI-powered solutions, trusted by over 50,000 users. The company's solutions include instant answers to complex tax questions, automated tax memo generation, AI-assisted client communications, and now automated tax return review. Founded in 2023 by Kashif Ali and Isabella Maceda-Ali, TaxGPT is backed by leading investors, including Rebel Fund, Mangusta Capital, Y Combinator, Launch, and several prominent entrepreneurs and venture firms.

