The Best of the Best: Collective 54 Members Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Best Places to Work List

Collective 54 Members Set the Standard for Top Workplaces

We’re proud to be recognized by Inc.’s list of best places to work 5 years in a row, but the environment we’ve created is what we are most proud of.” — Ryan Buell, Founder of Savya Solutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several members of Collective 54, the private community for founders of boutique professional services firms, have earned a coveted spot on Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Best Places to Work List. This year’s honorees include ACE Consulting Company Savya Solutions , and KUNGFU.AI , alongside other distinguished member firms.The recognition highlights what has become an unmistakable trend: founders in Collective 54 are building some of the most admired workplaces in professional services.“Culture is everything,” said Scott Arias, Founder of ACE Consulting Company www.ace-consulting.net . “When you invest in your people, awards like this take care of themselves.”“Our team is our greatest asset,” added Ryan Buell, Founder of Savya Solutions www.sayvasolutions.com . “We’re proud to be recognized by Inc.’s list of best places to work 5 years in a row, but the environment we’ve created is what we are most proud of.”Stephen Straus, co-founder and CEO of KUNGFU.AI www.KUNGFU.AI , commented, “Being named to Inc.’s list of best places to work is real validation of the very intentional effort we put into our company culture, which is something we are very proud of. We believe that it is a key component of both high team and client satisfaction.”Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54, stated, “When you look at the Inc. list, a clear pattern emerges: many of the best boutique firms in the country are Collective 54 members. It speaks volumes about the caliber of this community.”Inc.’s Best Places to Work List is based on extensive employee feedback and celebrates companies across industries that put people first.Why This Matters for Collective 54:Collective 54’s membership includes numerous high‑impact firms recognized in Inc.’s Best Places to Work rankings from boutique to small and mid‑sized firms. The inclusion of these firms reinforces that Collective 54 is the home to professional services firms that stand at the top of the profession both in employee satisfaction and client outcomes.About Collective 54:Collective 54 www.collective54.com is a global community of independent consulting firms committed to excellence, collaboration, and thought leadership in niche markets. As Collective 54 members succeed as best‑in‑class firms, the network’s brand and reputation grow stronger, inspiring trust among clients and peers alike.

