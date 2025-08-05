Three Permissions: New Book Helps High Achievers Feel, Fail, and Fly on the Path to Real Success

Cover of Three Permissions: Allowing Yourself to Feel, Fail, and Fly on the Path to Success by Robyn White.

Three Permissions helps high achievers feel, fail, and fly—offering a bold new way to lead with clarity, courage, and emotional resilience.

Permission isn’t passive - it’s how we reclaim our energy, our voice, and our path forward when the world tells us to wait, shrink, or prove ourselves first.” — Robyn White, Author of Three Permissions

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the secret to success isn’t striving harder, but learning to lead yourself with compassion? In her newly released book, Three Permissions: Allowing Yourself to Feel, Fail, and Fly on the Path to Success, author Robyn White offers a grounded, empowering framework for reclaiming confidence, clarity, and courage—especially for high achievers facing overwhelm, transitions, or self-doubt.This book meets readers at the intersection of ambition and exhaustion and offers something rare: permission to be fully human while still making progress. Drawing from her work as a self-leadership coach, faculty member at the University of Denver, and host of the Boss Yourself First podcast, White shares powerful stories, neuroscience insights, and practical tools to help readers shift from approval-seeking to authentic self-leadership.“Ownership of your feelings can come with some discomfort,” says White, “but it also comes with the power to change everything. That’s how we start leading ourselves, not in spite of what we feel, but through it.”Three Permissions is built on White’s signature self-leadership model - Approach, Adjust, Act - which equips readers to:• Recognize emotional patterns and use them as cues instead of roadblocks• Redefine failure as a necessary, even sacred, part of growth• Reconnect with values and goals in life’s changing seasons• Take courageous, aligned action without waiting for outside validationThis is not a book about becoming someone new; it’s about becoming more fully yourself. For high performers, over-givers, and anyone navigating transition, it’s a guide to showing up with integrity and impact.Readers are invited to join the Boss Yourself First Book Club on Fable for a Three Permissions read-along launching August 15. Additional coaching tools, resources, and group opportunities are available at bossyourselffirst.comThree Permissions is now available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.Media Contact:Robyn White

The Heart Behind Three Permissions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.