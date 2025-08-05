Air Management System Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current & Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Air Management System Market Worth?

The market for air management systems has witnessed substantial expansion in the past few years. The market value is expected to rise from $6.03 billion in 2024 to $6.43 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the historic period is due to various factors such as the industrial revolution and urbanization, increased awareness about health and disease prevention, adherence to occupational safety norms, heightened environmental consciousness and pollution control, and impact from aerospace and aviation sectors.

The market for air management systems is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $8.34 billion by 2029, at a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Several factors contribute to this increase during the forecast period, such as the emphasis on indoor air quality (IAQ), readiness for health emergencies, the implementation of intelligent building technologies, improvements in workplace health and productivity, and increased need in healthcare environments. Key trends expected during this period include bespoke air control, the use of UV-C and other sanitizing technologies, the incorporation of natural ventilation, the development of zero-energy buildings, and cloud-based supervision and management.

What Are The Factors Driving The Air Management System Market?

The growth of the air management system market is expected to surge due to the escalating air traffic. The term air traffic relates to the transit of aircraft, which includes take-off, landing, and airplane and helicopter navigation, among other aerial vehicles. Air traffic controllers leverage air management systems to oversee and control aircraft motions. These systems deliver real-time specifics about aircraft locations, altitude, speed, and other crucial details. For example, a report published by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a US-based government agency, stated in March 2023 that 194 million more passengers were transported by US airlines in 2022 compared to 2021, marking a 30% yearly increase. Furthermore, from the start of 2022 till the end, US airlines witnessed a rise in passengers carried to 853 million from 658 million the previous year. Consequently, the surge in air traffic is steering the advancement of the air management market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Air Management System Market?

Major players in the Air Management System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• United Technologies Corp.

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Air Liquide S.A.

• GE Aviation

• Safran SA

• Eaton Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Air Management System Sector?

The progression of technology is a primary trend gaining traction in the market for air management systems. Principal companies in the air management market are pioneering new technologies to consolidate their market stance. For example, in February 2023, Panasonic, a Japan-based electronics company, unveiled its Complete Air Management System. This system, engineered in collaboration with a Thailand-based real estate development company called Suetrong Property, boasts state-of-the-art technology for bespoke air quality control. The Panasonic Complete Air Management System leverages hybrid-link operation to harmonize air conditioning and ventilation. Furthermore, its nanoe X technology actively fights against allergens, bacteria, and viruses, promoting healthier indoor conditions in residential developments.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Air Management System Market Share?

The air management system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System: Thermal Management System, Engine Bleed Air System, Oxygen Systems, Fuel Tank Inerting Systems, Cabin Pressure Control System, Ice Protection System

2) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

3) By Aircraft: Narrow Body, Wide Body

Subsegments:

1) By Thermal Management System: Cabin Heating Systems, Cabin Cooling Systems, Engine Cooling Systems, Other Thermal Management Solutions

2) By Engine Bleed Air System: Bleed Air Control Valves, Ducting And Piping, Sensors And Monitoring Equipment

3) By Oxygen Systems: Portable Oxygen Systems, Onboard Oxygen Generation Systems, Oxygen Delivery Devices

4) By Fuel Tank Inerting Systems: Fuel Tank Inerting Control Systems, Inert Gas Generating Systems, Sensors And Monitoring Equipment

5) By Cabin Pressure Control System: Pressure Control Valves, Cabin Pressure Sensors, Control Panels

6) By Ice Protection System: De-Icing Systems, Anti-Icing Systems, Ice Detection Sensors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Air Management System Market?

In 2024, North America led the global air management system market, with projected growth outlined in the Air Management System Global Market Report 2025. The report includes data from various regions worldwide, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as North America.

