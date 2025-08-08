Morepen Laboratories Limited Expands to UAE: Step-Down Subsidiary in Dubai Mainland Support from Start Any Business

Mr. Kushal Suri (R), President – International Growth at Morepen Laboratories Ltd., and Mr. Pankaj Joshi (L), Sales Director at Start Any Business start any business logo

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morepen Laboratories Limited, a renowned Indian pharmaceutical giant, has successfully established its new step-down subsidiary in the Dubai Mainland under the name Morepen Medical Equipment Trading LLC. This strategic move was made possible through the expert assistance of Start Any Business (SAB) – a leading Dubai-based business setup consultancy known for enabling smooth international expansion for Indian companies.The new subsidiary marks a major milestone in Morepen’s global growth trajectory and represents a crucial step in its Middle East expansion plans. The Dubai-based company will focus on the trade of medical and diagnostic equipment and is expected to enhance Morepen’s footprint across the GCC further.Start Any Business (SAB), with its Dubai HQ and branch offices in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Gujarat, played an end-to-end role in enabling this international setup. The firm facilitated:• Business licensing and approvals with Dubai authorities• Brand approvals and legal structuring• Corporate and employee visa services• Local office establishment• Corporate tax and VAT registration• Ongoing compliance and consultation servicesA photo-op at SAB’s Dubai Head Office featured Mr. Kushal Suri (R), President – International Growth at Morepen Laboratories Ltd., and Mr. Pankaj Joshi (L), Sales Director at Start Any Business. The meeting underscored the collaborative spirit and transparency that defined this partnership.> "I am thoroughly impressed by the professionalism and transparency displayed by Start Any Business. Their local expertise, proactive approach, and process-driven service delivery made our entry into the UAE market smooth and efficient," said Mr. Kushal Suri.With well-established Indian subsidiaries like Morepen Inc., Morepen Medipath Limited, and Dr. Morepen Limited, this Dubai expansion adds another vital chapter to the company’s growing international presence.Start Any Business https://www.startanybusiness.ae continues to offer specialized solutions for Indian businesses looking to expand into the UAE and MENA region. With its India offices in Chandigarh and Gujarat, SAB provides free consultations to Indian entrepreneurs, helping them understand regulatory frameworks, tax benefits, and market opportunities in the UAE."We are proud to support visionary Indian companies like Morepen in setting up in the UAE and contributing to the region’s healthcare and business ecosystem," said Mr. Pankaj Joshi, Sales Director, SAB.About Morepen Laboratories Limited:Established in 1984, Morepen https://www.morepen.com is a trusted name in India's pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. With a strong presence in APIs, formulations, and diagnostics, the company continues to expand its global reach through strategic investments and subsidiaries.About Start Any Business (SAB):Start Any Business (SAB) is a Dubai-based business consultancy with a mission to simplify company formation, licensing, tax, and visa services in the UAE. Serving clients globally, SAB has helped hundreds of companies launch and scale in the UAE market.For Media Inquiries:Email: info@startanybusiness.aeStart Any Business Global officesDubai Head office : http://www.startanybusiness.ae India Office: http://www.startanybusiness.in Saudi Office: https://expressservice.sa Japan Office: http://www.startanybusiness.jp

