Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $4.28 Billion by 2029

Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market for landfill gas capture and utilization has seen robust growth. It is projected to increase from $2.99 billion in 2024 to $3.22 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The marked growth during the historical period is due to heightened understanding of environmental issues, enhanced regulatory scrutiny, the expansion in the need for renewable energy sources, increased emission of landfill gas, and rising energy prices.

Predictions indicate a robust expansion for the landfill gas capture and utilization market over the next couple of years, with its worth predicted to touch $4.29 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be accredited to factors like escalating waste production frequencies, increased public consciousness, broader inter-industry collaborations, heightened energy requirements, and rise in urbanization. Technological advances, the embracing of sustainable landfill management procedures, the integration of renewable natural gas, and microbial fuel cells are expected to be the significant trends in the forecast period.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market?

The surge in the need for renewable energy is projected to stimulate the expansion of the landfill gas capture and utilization market in the future. Renewable energy is characterized as energy derived from natural resources that replenish over human timescales, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. The increasing environmental awareness, policy backing, and corporate sustainability objectives drive the demand for renewable energy. Landfill gas capture and utilization caters to this renewable energy demand by capitalizing on the methane gas released by decomposing organic waste in landfills. For example, data from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, a UK government entity, reveals that renewable electricity generation in December 2023 hit a new high of 39.9 terawatt-hours in the last quarter of 2023, up by 4.9% compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, renewables set a new record, making up 47.3% of electricity generation. Hence, the surging demand for renewable energy is accelerating the growth of the landfill gas capture and utilization market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market?

Major players in the Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BP PLC

• Veolia Environnement SA

• Enbridge Inc.

• NextEra Energy Inc.

• Waste Management Inc. (WM)

• DTE Energy

• Republic Services Inc.

• CenterPoint Energy Inc.

• Waste Connections Inc.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market?

Leading businesses in the landfill gas capture and utilization market are directing their investments towards the construction of progressive energy generation systems such as RNG (renewable natural gas) facilities at waste disposal sites. The aim is to optimize the use of methane, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and endorse the sustainable handling of waste. Such facilities are designed to seize and refine methane emissions resulting from the decomposition of organic matter at landfills, converting it into RNG or biomethane. In evidence of this, Vespene Energy, an American renewable energy firm focused on landfill methane emissions, allied with Viridi Energy, a full-service renewable natural gas platform based in the US, to initiate their first collaborative pilot project in May 2023. The project uses landfill methane emissions to drive data processing onsite. The end goal is to convert landfill methane emissions into energy with the use of effective energy-generating apparatus, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and funding for the creation of a renewable natural gas facility at the landfill site.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market Growth

The landfill gas capture and utilizationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Landfill Gas, Medium-Btu, Renewable Natural Gas

2) By Technology: Gas Collection Systems, Gas Treatment

3) By Application: Electricity Generation, Thermal Or Heat Generation, Fuels

Subsegments:

1) By Landfill Gas: Methane Gas, Carbon Dioxide, Other Trace Gases

2) By Medium-BTU Gas: Low-BTU Gas, Medium-BTU Gas For Electricity Generation

3) By Renewable Natural Gas: Purified Landfill Gas, Upgraded Biomethane

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Landfill Gas Capture And Utilization Market By 2025?

In 2024, the North American region was the dominant player in the global landfill gas capture and utilization market. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to expand at the quickest pace during the forecast period. The report includes market data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

