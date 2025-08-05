The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Grain Alcohol Market to Reach US $19.55 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $19.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Grain Alcohol Market?

The market size of grain alcohol has seen consistent growth in the past few years. The market value, which was at $14.58 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $15.19 billion in 2025, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the conventional use of grain alcohol in the production of beverages and spirits, worldwide demand for alcohol-based drinks, its cultural importance and ingestion in various geographical areas, the growth of independent distilleries and indie spirits industry, along with regulatory restrictions and permits for the development and distribution of alcohol.

In the coming years, the grain alcohol market size is anticipated to experience substantial growth, escalating to ""$19.55 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to an increase in consumer curiosity for premium and excellent quality alcoholic beverages, the introduction of innovative flavored and infused grain alcohol products, the industrial and pharmaceutical use of ethanol, the use of organic and sustainable grain sourcing methods for alcohol production, developing markets as well as the growing wealth of middle-class consumers. The major trends expected during this period comprise flavored infused grain spirits, barrel-aged and specialty releases, cocktail culture and mixology, ready-to-drink (rtd) cocktails, and local as well as terroir-driven spirits.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Grain Alcohol Global Market Growth?

The grain alcohol market is experiencing growth driven by the rising intake of alcoholic beverages. This surge in consumption is credited to several elements, including increased disposable income and a growing urban population. For example, data harvested by the National Drugs Library, a collection organization based in Ireland, revealed that by March 2023, the average consumption of alcohol had grown to 10.2 liters of pure alcohol per person for those aged above 15. This was a 7.6% hike compared to the previous year, 2021. Consequently, the augmented pace of alcoholic beverages consumption is fueling the expansion of the grain alcohol market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Grain Alcohol Market?

Major players in the Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd.

• Roquette FrÃ¨res SA

• MGP Ingredients Inc.

• Cristalco SAS

• Wilmar International Limited

• Manildra USA

• Glacial Grain Spirits LLC

• Wuliangye Yibin Co.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Grain Alcohol Market?

Leading players in the grain alcohol industry are directing their efforts towards creating innovative products like whiskies, to cater to the increasing consumer appetite for premium alcoholic drinks. Whiskies, constituted from fermented grain mash - including barley, rye, wheat or corn - are matured in oak barrels and embody varied flavors, from sweet and soft tones to smoky and robust ones. As an example, Pernod Ricard India, an alcohol beverage firm based in India, introduced Royal Stag Double Dark Peaty Whisky and Blenders Pride Four Elements Premium Whisky in August 2023. The former provides a smoky mix, spotlighting double-distilled Scotch malts matured in charred European and American oak barrels, complemented by chosen peated malts and grain-neutral spirits. Conversely, the latter boasts a uniquely coupled blend of four Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits, yielding a complex and vibrant flavor palette.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Grain Alcohol Market Report?

The grain alcoholmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ethanol, Polyols

2) By Source: Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits, Other Sources

3) By Functionality: Preservative, Coloring Or Flavoring Agent, Coatings, Other Functionalities

4) By Application: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceutical And Health Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Ethanol: Fuel Ethanol, Beverage Ethanol, Industrial Ethanol

2) By Polyols: Glycerol (Glycerin), Sorbitol, Mannitol, Xylitol

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Grain Alcohol Industry?

In 2024, Europe led in the global grain alcohol market. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest growth. The report on the grain alcohol market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

