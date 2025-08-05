Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected CAGR For The Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Market Through 2025?

The size of the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market has seen accelerated growth in the past few years. It’s forecasted to expand from $76.28 billion in 2024 to $84.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include greater acceptance of electric vehicles, a surge in mobile e-commerce, higher disposable income, increased investment in digital infrastructure, and the expanding existence of business to business (B2B) platforms for workshops.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Market?

The anticipated surge in electric vehicle (EV) usage is predicted to significantly influence the expansion of the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket industry in the future. EVs are vehicles that are driven by electric motors, powered by rechargeable batteries or fuel cells, rather than conventional internal combustion engines. These vehicles deliver less pollution, boast greater energy efficiency, and minimizes reliance on fossil fuels. The increased acceptance of electric vehicles can be attributed to government subsidies and environmental regulations which decrease the ownership costs and enforce stringent emission standards, thus promoting a move away from fossil fuel vehicles. The e-commerce aftermarket for auto parts facilitates easier adoption of electric vehicles by supplying readily available special EV components and supporting maintenance and repairs. It lessens downtime and ownership expenses through delivering convenience, diversity, and competitive prices, thereby enhancing the overall EV ownership journey. An example of this is that in May 2024, the France-based International Energy Agency reported that electric car sales climbed to 14 million (18%) in 2023, a significant increase from 3 million (4%) in 2020. Hence, the escalation in electric vehicle adoption is steering the enlargement of the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket industry.

Which Players Dominate The Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Denso Corporation

• Valeo S.A.

• Schaeffler AG

• Auto Zone Inc.

• O'Reilly Automotive Inc.

• Icahn Enterprises L.P.

• Advance Auto Parts Inc.

• Discount Tire

• Dorman Products Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

What Are The Future Trends Of The Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Market?

Leading companies in the auto parts e-commerce after market industry are concentrating on digital transformation tactics like e-business platforms that enhance supply chains, improve customer engagement, and broaden their digital footprint. An e-business platform is a technological solution that allows businesses to perform online transactions, manage their activities and connect with clients, suppliers, and partners in an online environment. For example, in October 2023, US-based auto aftermarket data solutions firm JNPSoft OptiCat rolled out the global TecAlliance TecCom e-business platform, enabling optimization of all order processing stages, from checking item availability to ordering parts, digital invoicing, and returns. This platform provides easy handling, supports multiple organizations, and has adaptable interfaces for effortless device compatibility. The platform merges automated order processing, digital invoicing, and returns handling while utilizing TecDoc synergies to boost productivity and data accuracy.

Global Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The auto parts e commerce aftermarketmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Engine Components, Transmission Components, Suspension Components, Electrical Parts, Brake Components, Interior Parts, Exterior Parts

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

3) By End Users: Individual Consumers, Automotive Repair Shops, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Fleet Operators

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Components: Engine Blocks, Cylinder Heads, Pistons, Crankshafts, Fuel Injectors

2) By Transmission Components: Gearboxes, Clutches, Transmissions Fluid, Torque Converters, Transmission Filters

3) By Suspension Components: Shock Absorbers, Struts, Springs, Control Arms, Ball Joints

4) By Electrical Parts: Alternators, Starters, Sensors, Batteries, Wiring And Connectors, Ignition Coils

5) By Brake Components: Brake Pads, Brake Rotors, Brake Calipers, Brake Lines, Master Cylinders

6) By Interior Parts: Seat Covers, Floor Mats, Dashboard Accessories, Interior Lighting, Air Conditioning Parts, Audio Systems

7) By Exterior Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Mirrors, Headlights And Tail Lights, Grilles, Windshield Wipers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Market?

In the Auto Parts E Commerce Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025, North America is reported as the biggest market in 2024. The forecast, however, anticipates Asia-Pacific as the area with the most rapid growth. All geographic areas considered in the report comprise of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

