Hydrogen Fueling Station Market to Expand at a 21% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.04 Billion

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen Fueling Station Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Worth?

In the past few years, the market size of the hydrogen fueling station has experienced impressive growth. The market is projected to expand from $0.77 billion in 2024 to $0.95 billion in 2025, representing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This substantial growth during the previous period is driven by factors such as joint efforts in industry collaboration and standardization, objectives related to energy transition, initiatives related to the hydrogen highway, and collaborations between public and private sectors.

Expectations are that the market size of hydrogen refueling stations will see immense growth in the forthcoming years. The projected growth will see the market reach $2.05 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) pegged at 21.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projection period include the state of the economy, the level of consumer knowledge and acceptance, the cost of energy, and the adoption rates of cars powered by fuel cells. During the projection period, significant trends will consist of international cooperation, the progression of urbanization and fleet transition, the management of hydrogen supply chains, and the development of infrastructure.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hydrogen Fueling Station Market?

The rise in the need for vehicles that cause no emissions is projected to fuel the expansion of the hydrogen fueling station market. Zero-emission vehicles refer to those that employ propulsion systems that do not emit any exhaust or carbon emissions from internal combustion engines during their operation. The preference for such vehicles is on the uptick due to mounting environmental sustainability worries, along with governmental directives designed to cut down greenhouse gas emissions and foster clean transportation. Hydrogen fueling stations facilitate the effective and eco-friendly function of zero-emission vehicles, especially fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), offering a refueling experience akin to traditional petrol stations. These set-ups permit FCEV operators to refuel their vehicles in a few minutes. For example, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), a Chinese entity representing automobile manufacturing interests, reported that around 6,000 FCEVs were bought in China in 2023, marking a noteworthy 72% increase compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the Chinese government is aiming to have 50,000 FCEVs on the streets and an annual renewable hydrogen production capacity of 100,000–200,000 metric tons by 2025. Consequently, the escalating demand for zero-emission vehicles is propelling the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hydrogen Fueling Station Market?

Major players in the Hydrogen Fueling Station Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• TotalEnergies SE

• Shell plc

• Linde PLC

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Cummins Inc.

• NTPC Limited

• McPhy Energy SAS

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Nano Sun Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Hydrogen Fueling Station Sector?

To boost their market profitability, key players in the hydrogen fueling station industry are investing in the innovation of technologies such as automatic mobile hydrogen stations. With their portability and deployability, these stations offer temporary refueling options in locations without permanent hydrogen fueling stations or in situations like events, emergencies, or construction projects. For example, Honda, a Japanese company known for automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment, in June 2024, introduced the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV. This vehicle, equipped with a fuel cell system that supports plug-in EV charging, boasts a driving range of 270 miles (435 km) and an additional 29 miles (47 km) on battery power. This innovation promotes the wider implementation of hydrogen mobility, catering to various refueling requirements for vehicles.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Share?

The hydrogen fueling stationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Station Type: Fixed Hydrogen Station, Mobile Hydrogen Station

2) By Solution: Engineering, Procurement And Construction, Components

3) By Station Size: Small, Medium, Large

4) By Supply Type: On-Site, Off-Site

5) By End-Use: Marine, Railways, Commercial Vehicles, Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Hydrogen Station: On-Site Hydrogen Production Stations, Off-Site Hydrogen Delivery Stations, Public Hydrogen Refueling Stations, Private Or Commercial Hydrogen Refueling Stations

2) By Mobile Hydrogen Station: Trailer-Based Mobile Hydrogen Stations, Containerized Mobile Hydrogen Stations, Truck-Based Mobile Hydrogen Stations

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hydrogen Fueling Station Market?

In the Hydrogen Fueling Station Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific leads as the biggest market in 2024, with projections indicating it will also be the quickest growing region. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

