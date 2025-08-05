Aircraft Flight Control System Market Expanding With $22.09 Billion at 6.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Flight Control System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Aircraft Flight Control System Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the last few years, there has been robust growth in the market size of the aircraft flight control system. It is projected to rise from $16.1 billion in 2024 to $17.18 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The surge in market growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as the heightened demand for air travel, advancements in military modernization initiatives, enforcement of safety regulations and standards, upgrades and retrofits of aircraft, commercial aircraft deliveries, and the worldwide expansion of air cargo.

In the upcoming years, the aircraft flight control system market is poised for robust growth with projections estimating a surge to $22.09 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth, forecasted in the given period, stems from factors such as new-generation aircraft programs, rejuvenation of global air travel, green aviation drives, enhancement of airborne connectivity, emphasis on pilot assistance systems, market rivalry, and innovation. Features to look out for in the course of this forecast include fly-by-wire (FBW) systems, incorporation of cutting-edge technology, electric actuation systems, usage of lighter materials and components, digitalization, and connectivity apart from reliability and redundancy.

Download a free sample of the aircraft flight control system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7979&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aircraft Flight Control System Market?

As global air travel surges, it is anticipated to drive the expansion of the aircraft flight control system market. Air travel essentially involves the usage of any air transport medium to commute from one place to another. The aircraft flight control system plays a crucial role in managing the aircraft during take-off and landing, enhancing flight security and reliability, and reducing pilot input, thus contributing to the overall performance and safety of the aircraft in-flight. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations affiliated agency based in Canada, reported in May 2022 that air passengers had increased by 65% from January to April 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, and the number of aircraft departures had gone up by 30%. Additionally, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canadian world airlines trade association, expects the total number of air travelers to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels by reaching 4.0 billion in 2024, accounting for 103% of the total number of air travelers in 2019. Consequently, the increase in global air travel is fueling the growth of the aircraft flight control system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Flight Control System Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Flight Control System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Safran S.A.

• Collins Aerospace

• BAE Systems PLC

• Saab AB

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Liebherr Group

• General Atomics.

What Are The Top Trends In The Aircraft Flight Control System Industry?

The critical trend gaining traction in the aircraft flight control system market is the progression in fly-by-wire technology. Major entities in the aircraft flight control system market are making strides in fly-by-wire technology, which provides enhanced security, advanced capabilities, efficient management of easily controllable aircraft, and compact design to maintain their standing in the market. For instance, BAE Systems, a British aerospace firm, and Supernal, an American aerospace firm, reported in October 2022 an agreement to engineer Supernal's electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle's flight control computer. BAE Systems and Supernal are working together to construct a lightweight architecture for its autonomous-friendly aircraft using a fly-by-wire system. This system ensures the aircraft is safely and effectively managed during flight.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aircraft Flight Control System Market Segments

The aircraft flight control system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System, Military Fixed Flight Control System, Military UAV Flight Control System, Rotary Wing Flight Control System

2) By Technology: Fly By Wire, Power By Wire, Hydromechanical Systems, Digital Fly By Wire

3) By Component: Cockpit Controls, Flight Control Computers, Aircraft Actuators, Other Components

4) By Application: Business Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System: Primary Flight Control Systems, Secondary Flight Control Systems

2) By Military Fixed Wing Flight Control System: Combat Aircraft Flight Control Systems, Transport Aircraft Flight Control Systems

3) By Military UAV Flight Control System: Tactical UAV Flight Control Systems, Strategic UAV Flight Control Systems

4) By Rotary Wing Flight Control System: Helicopter Flight Control Systems, Tiltrotor Flight Control Systems

View the full aircraft flight control system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-flight-control-system-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aircraft Flight Control System Market Landscape?

In the 2025 global market report for the Aircraft Flight Control System, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in this market during the forecast period. The report includes a comprehensive study of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerostructures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerostructures-global-market-report

Flight Simulator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flight-simulator-global-market-report

Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-avionics-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.