Forensic Technology Market Poised to Reach $44.3 Billion by 2030 | Key Players: 3M, Agilent Technologies, Belkasof

Forensics Technology Market Research, 2034

Forensic technologies are used to process samples and evidence for crime investigation and prosecutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Forensic Technology Market generated $15.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $44.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Factors driving the growth of the forensic technology market include advancements in forensic technology, increase in criminal cases, and better court facilities. Factors such as the increase in crimes such as murder, theft, and cyber-crime are contributing to the growth of the surveillance technology market. For example, according to data from Statista, in 2020, 21,570 cases of murder or negligent homicide were reported in the United States.♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅:Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of forensics technology market research to identify potential forensics technology market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global forensics technology market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.Major market players covered in the report, such as -• 3M COMPANY,• Agilent Technologies Inc.,• GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company),• NMS Labs,• Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH (Forensic Division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.),• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,• Belkasoft,• Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.),• Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.),• LGC Limited♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Accordingly, the CXOs further stated that the forensic technology market has gained momentum, owing to factors such as increase in crime rate, and higher need for solving finesse criminal cases using advanced technologies contribute to the market. In addition, an advancement in forensic sciences expected to drive the growth of the forensics technology market. However, the high inaccuracy of results can hamper the market growth.TABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketThe forensic technology market is segmented by type and region. On the basis of type, forensic technology market analysis is segmented into services and products. The services are further divided into DNA profiling, fingerprint analysis, chemical analysis, gun analysis and others. These products are further classified as DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, football scanners, and others. The service segment dominated the forensic technology industry market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to the increase in crime and advancements in scientific research.♦ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The forensics technology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global forensics technology market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the forecast year of Forensics Technology Market?Q2. What are the upcoming trends of Forensics Technology Market in the world?Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Forensics Technology?Q4. What is the estimated industry size of Forensics Technology?Q5. 