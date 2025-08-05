Latest Report: North America Krill Oil Market Growth & Trends 2025–2032 | Leading Companies

North America Krill Oil Market North America Krill Oil Market, By Form Segments Analysis North America Krill Oil Market, By Country Share Analysis

North America Krill Oil Market is set for strong growth, driven by rising demand for omega-3 supplements and heart health support.

North America tops the $39.6B global sports & active nutrition sector, projected to hit $48.4B by 2027, advancing at a 5.1% CAGR from 2023–2027.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America Krill Oil Market OverviewThe North America Krill Oil Market is experiencing a significant surge in growth as health-conscious consumers increasingly seek natural sources of essential nutrients. Known for its rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, and antioxidants, krill oil is quickly becoming a preferred alternative to traditional fish oil, especially in the United States and Canada.Market size and growthThe krill oil market in North America was worth about $136.85 million in 2024, and it’s expected to grow really fast reaching nearly $569.09 million by 2032. This means the market is expected to grow at an impressive average annual rate of about 19.5% CAGR between 2025 and 2032.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/north-america-krill-oil-market Latest Developments:In 2024, Aker BioMarine, a leading name in Antarctic krill harvesting, divested its feed ingredients arm for $590M, with AIP taking a 60% share and Aker Capital holding the remaining 40%. This move highlights the company’s strategic pivot toward focusing on human health and nutrition.In 2023, Aker BioMarine ASA boosted its IP collection by purchasing krill-based patents from Acasti Pharma Inc. The agreement covered 28 pre-clinical and clinical trials along with high-grade pharma processing equipment.These studies reinforced krill oil’s powerful cardiovascular benefits, especially its effectiveness in lowering triglycerides at lower doses compared to other omega-3 sources.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesSurging Demand for Nutraceuticals: Rising awareness of chronic diseases and the role of dietary supplements in preventive health is accelerating the demand for krill oil-based products.Superior Bioavailability: Krill oil’s phospholipid form of omega-3s ensures better absorption compared to traditional fish oil, offering a key competitive advantage.Clean Label Trends: The growing preference for sustainably sourced and traceable ingredients boosts the popularity of eco-certified krill oil products.Expansion in Sports Nutrition: Krill oil’s anti-inflammatory properties make it attractive for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking natural recovery aids.Geographical AnalysisKrill oil is valued for its anti-inflammatory effects and support in muscle recovery. For example, Glanbia Nutritionals reported $22.3B in retail sales in 2025.The United States leads the North American krill oil market, followed by Canada. The U.S. dominance is attributed to high consumer spending on health supplements, strong retail distribution networks, and the presence of key market players. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and rising investments in marine biotechnology contribute to market expansion in the region.Key Players:AKER BIOMARINEReckitt Benckiser Group plc.Onnit Labs, IncNutriGold IncTransparent LabsCoastside Bio ResourcesNeptune Wellness Solutions, Inc.Nutracode USARimfrost ASEnzymotec LtdThese companies are focused on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and sustainable harvesting practices to strengthen their market presence.Market Segments:By Form: Capsules, Oil, Powder, GummiesBy Application: Cardiovascular Health, General Nutrition and Wellness, Women Health, Joint and Bone Health, Neurology Health, Skin Health, Eye Health, Animal Applications, OthersBy Sales Channel: B2B, B2CBy Country: North America, Introduction, US, Canada, MexicoBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=north-america-krill-oil-market Recent Developments in the United StatesMay 2025 – A major U.S. health supplement brand launched a new krill oil-based softgel formulated specifically for cognitive health, integrating choline and astaxanthin for enhanced brain function.September 2024 – A biopharmaceutical company in California announced successful Phase 2 trials using krill oil-derived compounds for managing inflammatory joint diseases.Recent Developments in JapanJune 2025 – A leading Japanese nutraceutical firm introduced a dual-delivery krill oil capsule combining vitamin D and omega-3s to target bone and heart health.October 2024 – A Tokyo-based food technology startup partnered with a marine research institute to develop sustainable krill oil sourcing technologies for export to North American markets.ConclusionWith rising health awareness, increased R&D in marine-based supplements, and consumer preference for bioavailable and sustainable products, the North America Krill Oil Market is set for long-term growth. Strategic expansions, product innovations, and cross-border collaborations are expected to further strengthen market dynamics in the coming years.Recent Experts Researched Related Reports By DataM IntelligenceUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.