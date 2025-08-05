Demand for Aircraft Fairings Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.75 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Fairings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Aircraft Fairings Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the size of the aircraft fairings market has witnessed robust growth. The market, which was worth $1.94 billion in 2024, is slated to value at $2.09 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historic period is a result of factors such as the expansion of the dairy industry, the advantages of rotation crop, the growth of the hay export market, energy and biofuel production, and the rising demand for organic feed.

In the ensuing years, the aircraft fairings market is projected to experience substantial expansion. The market size is forecasted to reach $2.75 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The anticipated growth in this period can be linked to various factors including sustainable farming methods, livestock industry enlargement, research, and breeding initiatives, as well as the demand for high-quality forage and conservation-friendly farming practices. Key trends during this forecasted period encompass the adoption of enhanced variety, precision agriculture technologies, drought-resistant crops, advances in harvest and storage procedures, organic alfalfa farming, and biofuel or bioprocessing developments.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aircraft Fairings Market Landscape?

Rising aircraft demands are likely to fuel the growth of the aircraft fairing market. Airplanes, with their fixed wings designed for air travel, come in a variety of shapes and serve different purposes. Utilizing aircraft fairings on lighter planes can render numerous benefits like offering a sleek contour and decreasing drag, thereby enhancing an aircraft's aerodynamics. This could result in better fuel economy and diminished expenses for the aerospace sector. For instance, in January 2023, Airbus, an aerospace company headquartered in France, served 661 deliveries to 84 customers, improving the previous year's figures by 8%. Additionally, in March 2023, the Lufthansa Group, an airline corporation based in Germany, secured a contract with Airbus to incorporate 10 Airbus A350-1000s and 5 Airbus A350-900s into its line-up. Hence, the escalating demand for aircraft is predicted to bolster the expansion of the aircraft fairing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aircraft Fairings Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Fairings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Avcorp Industries Inc.

• FACC AG

• Royal Engineered Composites

• ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

• Airbus SE

• Barnes Group Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Daher

• Arnprior Aerospace Inc.

• Fdc Composites Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Fairings Industry?

The rising trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly significant in the aircraft fairing market. Leading corporations in this sector are concentrating on the creation of groundbreaking goods to solidify their market standing and obtain a competitive edge. For example, Aero Design Labs, a company situated in the US that specializes in aircraft fairings, unveiled an aerodynamic drag-reduction system kit for the Boeing 737NG, named ADL ADRS-1 kit, in June 2022. This unique product includes features such as overhauled fairings, altered flap track fairing tops, modernized wheel-well fairings, and vortex generators that could lessen fuel usage and CO2 emissions.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aircraft Fairings Market

The aircraft fairings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Aluminum, Composite, Alloys

2) By Application: Fuselage, Engine, Control Surfaces, Radars And Antennas, Landing Gear

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket Services

4) By End-User: Commercial, Military, General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum: 2024 Aluminum, 6061 Aluminum, 7075 Aluminum

2) By Composite: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

3) By Alloys: Titanium Alloys, Magnesium Alloys, Steel Alloys

Aircraft Fairings Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global aircraft fairings market as the largest region. It's also projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this market throughout the forecast period. The aircraft fairings market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

