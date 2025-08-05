The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Analytical Standards Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.34 billion by 2029

It will grow to $2.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Analytical Standards Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the analytical standards market has seen substantial growth. The market size is predicted to expand from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This significant growth during the historic period arises from the expansion of emerging markets, the strict regulatory environment in the pharmaceutical sector, tighter quality control regulations for pharmaceutical companies, the global growth of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and the growing utilization of analytical techniques in pesticide regulation.

The market size of analytical standards is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, escalating to $2.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated expansion in the specified timeframe is due to factors such as government backing, enhanced healthcare systems and expenditure, increased public anxiety about optimum food safety and quality, heightened regulatory focus on efficient pollution monitoring and management, and the expiration of patents for significant pharmaceutical drugs. Prevailing trends in the forecasted duration encompass government support, upgraded healthcare infrastructure and expenditure, escalating public fears regarding ideal food safety and quality, intensified regulatory scrutiny on effective pollution surveillance and regulation, and termination of patents for key pharmaceutical medications.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Analytical Standards Market Landscape?

The anticipated expansion of the analytical standards market is due to increasing public anxiety over guaranteeing the safety and quality of food. Over 200 diseases can be caused by consuming food contaminated and adulterated with harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses and chemical compounds, with illnesses ranging from diarrhoea to cancer. Analytical techniques like chromatography and mass spectrometry are extensively used by food testing laboratories to check for spoilage and ensure food safety. As per data released by the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, in May 2022, approximately 420,000 individuals lose their lives and 600 million become sick each year due to consuming contaminated food. This makes up around one in ten deaths globally and 33 million DALYs (disease-avoidable life years). This increasing public apprehension over food safety and quality is promoting the growth of the analytical standards market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Analytical Standards Market?

Major players in the Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merck KGaA

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Waters Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Mallinckrodt

• LGC Standards

• Restek Corporation

• GFS Chemicals Inc

• RICCA Chemical Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Analytical Standards Industry?

Leading firms in the analytical standards market are prioritizing the development of superior endotoxin testing solutions, such as quick and precise monocyte activation tests (MAT), to boost safety testing efficiency, preciseness, and regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Tests of monocyte activation that are expedient and exact are lab procedures created for recognizing pyrogens like bacterial endotoxins. This is done by examining the activation of monocytes in reaction to these substances. For example, in June 2024, FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals (FUJIFILM Wako), a manufacturer and distributor of chemical reagents based in the U.S., unveiled two novel testing kits. These include the LumiMAT Pyrogen Detection Kit, a quick and incredibly exact assay for in vitro pyrogen testing that utilizes human NOMO-1 cells, and the PYROSTAR Neo+, a genetically engineered protein reagent to detect bacterial endotoxins with amplified sensitivity and diminished drug interference. Both of these products serve as replacements to conventional testing methods, considerably enhancing the detection speed and dependability.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Analytical Standards Market

The analytical standardsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Organic Standards, Inorganic Standards

2) By Technique: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, Physical Property Testing

3) By Application: Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Raw Material Testing, Dissolution Testing, Microbiology Testing, Physical Properties Testing, Toxicity Testing, Contamination Testing, QA/QC Testing, Proficiency Testing, Other Applications.

4) By End User: Food And Beverages Standards, Forensic Standards, Veterinary Drug Standards, Petrochemistry Standards, Environmental, Pharmaceutical And Life Science Standards, Other End Users.

Subsegments:

1) By Organic Standards: Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Pesticide Standards, Pharmaceutical Standards

2) By Inorganic Standards: Heavy Metal Standards, Mineral Standards, Ion Standards

Analytical Standards Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Analytical Standards, North America had the most significant market size in 2024. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth in the market. Including these, the report encompasses data from other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

