Global Industrial Starch Market to Reach $144.27 Billion at a Steady 8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Industrial Starch Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, a significant growth pattern has been observed in the industrial starch market, escalating from $98.43 billion in 2024 to $105.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This surge in the historic period is owed to the conventional utilization of starch in the food, paper, and textile sectors, along with uptrends in global population and food intake, the rising demand for convenience and processed food items, the burgeoning paper and packaging industry, and an increased application of starch in the textile and pharmaceutical sector.

The market size for industrial starch is set to experience considerable expansion in the next couple of years, growing to ""$144.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increased use of starch-based biofuels and renewable resources, along with the broadening application of starch in non-food industrial sectors such as adhesives and textiles. Other factors contributing to the growth are the demand for clean label and natural ingredients in different sectors, the rise in research and development for modified and specialty starches, and the expanded use of starch in pet food and animal feed formulations. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period encompass clean label and natural starch products, starch-based adhesives and binders, resistant starch for the development of functional foods, modified starches to enhance texture and stability, along with starch-based biomaterials and polymers.

Download a free sample of the industrial starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6867&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Industrial Starch Market Landscape?

The industrial starch market is predicted to grow due to the surge in the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical sector includes the research, innovation, and production of medications and drugs by both public and private institutions. The pharmaceutical industry uses starches extensively for several purposes such as a filler, a diluent in tablets and capsules, a disintegrating agent, a gliding agent or a binding material. For example, data from the Canadian government, a federal entity based in Canada, showed that domestic pharmaceutical exports increased significantly to 12.79 in 2022, up from 10.71 in 2021, and imports rose to 30.21 from 26.63 in 2021. This escalation in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to fuel the expansion of the industrial starch market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Industrial Starch Market?

Major players in the Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Tereos S.A.

• Manildra Group

• Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Ingredion Inc.

• Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

• Altia PLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Starch Industry?

The industrial starch market is seeing a surge in popularity for product innovation, which is a significant trend. A prime focus for the major corporations within this sector is to create novel product innovations to fortify their market stance. To illustrate, Tate & Lyle unveiled a non-GMO starch created explicitly for use in sauces and dressings in June 2022. This product was engineered to offer stability and an unadulterated taste profile, adhering to consumer's predilection for natural components.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Industrial Starch Market

The industrial starchmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Acid Modified Starch, Unmodified Starch

2) By Source: Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, Other Sources

3) By Application: Food, Feed, Paper Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cationic Starch: Cationic Modified Starch For Paper, Cationic Modified Starch For Textiles, Ethylated Starch

2) By Ethylated Starch: Ethylated Starch For Food Applications, Ethylated Starch For Industrial Applications

3) By Oxidized Starch: Oxidized Starch For Food Industry, Oxidized Starch For Non-Food Applications

4) By Acid Modified Starch: Acid Modified Starch For Food Products, Acid Modified Starch For Industrial Uses

5) By Unmodified Starch: Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch

View the full industrial starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-starch-global-market-report

Industrial Starch Market Regional Insights

For the year detailed in the Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2025, North America held the distinction of being the leading region. The report further predicts Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report accounts for several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Starch Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/potato-starch-global-market-report

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.