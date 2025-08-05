The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Amphoteric Surfactants Market Set to Reach $6.63 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $6.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Amphoteric Surfactants Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the size of the amphoteric surfactants market in the past few years. Its growth is projected to increase from $4.4 billion in 2024 to $4.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The reason for this historical growth can be accredited to the growth of the personal care industry, a rise in understanding of environmentally friendly products, an increase in their usage in household products, improvements in formulation chemistry, and a rise in consumer spending.

The market for amphoteric surfactants is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the near future, reaching a valuation of $6.64 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.2%. The projected growth within this period can be linked to the escalating demand for environmentally-friendly products, increased preference for natural cosmetics, necessity for superior textile softeners, attention towards sustainable farming, and the growth of the specialty shampoo market. Key forecasts for this period include the development of tailored formulations for specific uses, emphasis on biodegradability and sustainability, research & development aimed at better performance, adherence to regulatory requirements and safety norms, as well as partnerships and cooperations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Amphoteric Surfactants Market?

The amphoteric surfactants market is projected to grow due to the increasing awareness about hygiene and personal health. Personal hygiene is a reflection of how individuals take care of their bodies. The progression of the pandemic has heightened concerns about safety and cleanliness, leading to an uptick in the global consumption of personal care products and driving the demand for amphoteric surfactants. Additionally, an increase in the economy and disposable income is spurring the demand for personal care and hygiene products. As per a report by the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), it is predicted that national health expenditure will grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028. Consequently, the heightened awareness about personal care and hygiene is poised to boost the amphoteric surfactant market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Amphoteric Surfactants Market?

Major players in the Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Croda International PLC

• Evonik Industries AG

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Stepan Company

• Oxiteno S.A. Industria e Comercio

• Solvay SA

• Pilot Chemical Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Amphoteric Surfactants Market In The Future?

A significant trend in the amphoteric surfactants market is product innovation. To secure a competitive advantage in the market, leading companies in the amphoteric substances industry are investing in the research and development of sustainable bio-based surfactants. For example, in March 2022, BASF, a chemical company based in Germany, introduced a bio-based anionic surfactant known as Plantapon Soy. Made from non-GMO soybeans and coconut oil, this product offers sustainability benefits and meets the standards for vegan formulations and natural cosmetics.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Amphoteric Surfactants Market

The amphoteric surfactantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetate, Amphopropionates, Sultaines

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By Application: Personal Care, Home Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Agrochemicals

Subsegments:

1) By Betaine: Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Betaine, Others

2) By Amine Oxide: Alkyl Amine Oxide, Dialkyl Amine Oxide

3) By Amphoacetate: Sodium Lauryl Amphoacetate, Disodium Lauryl Amphoacetate

4) By Amphopropionates: Sodium Lauryl Amphopropionate, Other Amphopropionates

5) By Sultaines: Alkyl Sultaine, Other Sultaines

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market - Regional Insights

In the Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led the market share in 2024. It also anticipates growth in the projected status. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

