Ammonium Nitrate Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $24.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

Ammonium Nitrate Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the ammonium nitrate market has been steadily increasing in the past few years. Its growth is projected to rise from $19.4 billion in 2024 to approximately $20.28 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historical growth pattern is linked to a higher crop yield required for food stability, an increased need for explosives in the mining and construction sectors, a rise in the application of ammonium nitrate within mining and quarrying, a surge in demand in the defense sector, and enhanced employment of ammonium nitrate in the pharmaceutical industry.

Expectations are high for the steady expansion of the ammonium nitrate market in the coming years. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $24.62 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth in the prediction period is due to an increase in the demand for ammonium nitrate-fuel oil, higher demand for fertilizers in the farming sector, rising usage of ammonium nitrate in agriculture, the prominence of high nitrogen content in ammonium nitrate, and an increase in crop yield and quality. The forecast period is set to witness trends such as the demand for coated ammonium nitrate granules, the development of new formulas for improved effectiveness and safety, inventive methods for superior product quality, the use of high-nitrogen fertilizers for agricultural productivity, as well as numerous product launches and partnerships.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Ammonium Nitrate Market?

The surge in construction activities is predicted to push the expansion of the ammonium nitrate market forward. Such activities encompass the tangible progression of buildings, infrastructure, and other constructions. This escalation is attributed to fast-paced urbanization, infrastructure advancement, and the emphasis on precision and effectiveness in construction ventures. Ammonium nitrate plays a pivotal role in the construction industry due to its proficiency in fracturing tough materials and supporting extensive excavation and demolition projects. It is rigorously used to ensure the safety of construction workers and the environment. For example, as reported by the US Census Bureau in July 2024, a governmental agency in the US, the worth of construction enterprises escalated from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Consequently, the upswing in construction activities fuels the ammonium nitrate market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

Major players in the ammonium nitrate market include:

• Nutrien Ltd.

• Yara International ASA

• Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company

• Sasol Ltd.

• Borealis AG

• Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

• Ube Industries Ltd.

• EuroChem Group AG

• Orica Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

Leading firms in the ammonium nitrate market are prioritizing the creation of inventive products such as low-carbon-footprint ammonium nitrate in order to achieve sustainability targets. This type of ammonium nitrate is created using innovative techniques and sustainable methods that drastically lower greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditional production methods. For instance, in September 2023, Fertiberia, a Spanish fertilizer and chemical production enterprise, introduced the inaugural low-carbon technical ammonium nitrate made with green hydrogen to the world. This unique low-carbon TAN is produced at Fertiberia's Puertollano facility in Ciudad Real and is destined for the mining and civil infrastructure markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its production involves the use of renewable hydrogen instead of natural gas.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Ammonium Nitrate Market Growth

The ammonium nitratemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: High Density, Low Density, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Fertilizers, Explosives, Other Applications

3) By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Mining, Defense, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By High Density: High-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Industrial Explosives, High-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Mining And Quarrying, High-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Agricultural Fertilizers, High-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Demolition And Construction

2) By Low Density: Low-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Fertilizer Production, Low-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Explosives In Agriculture, Low-Density Ammonium Nitrate For Controlled-Release Fertilizers

3) By Other Product Types: Ammonium Nitrate Solution (Liquid Form), Ammonium Nitrate With Additives (Prilled With Anti-caking Agents), Specialty Ammonium Nitrate For Specific Applications (Automotive Or Military Use)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ammonium Nitrate Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Ammonium Nitrate Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth for the upcoming period. The report encompasses an overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

