Aircraft Engines Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Aircraft Engines Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the aircraft engines market has experienced consistent growth. The market value is projected to increase from $52.91 billion in 2024 to $54.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. This increase from the historical period is due to a combination of factors including commercial aviation expansion, advancements in technology, regulatory demands, and the modernization of airline fleets.

In the coming years, the aircraft engines market is predicted to experience consistent expansion. By 2029, the market is projected to be worth $62.55 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be linked to sustainable aviation, the rise of new technologies, increasing market growth in emerging economies, and urban air mobility (uam). Key trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass improvements in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, advancements in materials and manufacturing, high bypass turbofans, and geared turbofan engines.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aircraft Engines Market?

The surge in air passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the aircraft engine market's expansion throughout the projected timeline. As an example, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Canada that oversees global civil aviation, stated in February 2023 that the worldwide volume of air passengers had seen a 47% rise in 2022 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, there was a 70% uplift in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) compared to 2021. To accommodate the escalating air traffic, various airlines are modernizing their fleet by investing in new aircraft, spurring demand for new engines. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that the passenger count could potentially reach 8.2 billion by 2037, doubling the current figure. Consequently, the escalating air passenger traffic fuels the upward trend in the aircraft engine market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aircraft Engines Market?

Major players in the aircraft engines market include:

• General Electric Company

• Rolls-Royce Limited

• Honeywell International Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Safran S.A.

• IAE International Aero Engines AG

• MTU Aero Engines

• Textron Inc.

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

• Klimov

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aircraft Engines Market?

Leading companies in the aircraft engines market are striving to create technologically superior solutions such as hybrid electric engines to satisfy critical industry demands. The term hybrid electric engines is used to describe power systems that meld traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) with electric propulsion technologies for enhanced fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and performance improvement. An example of this would be GE Aerospace, an American aerospace firm that announced the creation of a hybrid electric demonstrator engine by revamping its existing Passport engines, in partnership with NASA, in June 2024. This initiative is a part of NASA's Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core (HyTEC) project, targeting the integration of electric motor/generators into the engine for improved performance and decreased fuel use. The preliminary testing for these electric components has been conducted with successful results.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aircraft Engines Market Growth

The aircraft engines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine

2) By Technology: Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

4) By Application: General Aviation, Business Aviation, Recreational Aviation, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Turboprop: Civil Turboprop Engines, Military Turboprop Engines

2) By Turboshaft: Civil Turboshaft Engines, Military Turboshaft Engines

3) By Turbofan: High-Bypass Turbofan Engines, Low-Bypass Turbofan Engines

4) By Piston Engine: Air-Cooled Piston Engines, Liquid-Cooled Piston Engines

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aircraft Engines Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Aircraft Engines Global Market Report, North America topped the list as the sizeable region in the aircraft engine market for the year 2024. It is also anticipated to experience the quickest growth in this market in the forecast period. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

