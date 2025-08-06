Australian Brand EMU Safety Redefines Protective Eyewear with U.S. and Canada Debut

EMU Safety Signature model: The Original - Black Frame and Black Sides

EMU Safety, the Australian brand redefining protective eyewear, officially launch its innovative collection of stylish safety glasses in the US and Canada.

We know workers understand the importance of safety glasses, but too often they’re uncomfortable, unflattering, or simply not worn when needed, EMU Safety changes this with fashionable safety glasses.” — Kate Mannix, Founder

CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMU Safety , the Australian brand redefining protective eyewear, will officially launch its innovative collection of stylish safety glasses in the United States and Canada on 8 August 2025.Designed for all-day comfort and seamlessly blending style with protection, the collection offers a fresh take on safety eyewear – bridging the gap between industrial safety and everyday wear.With nearly 70% of eye injuries in the United States happening at work, EMU Safety aims to change the statistics by offering protective eyewear that people actually choose to wear, not just because they have to, but because they want to.Engineered to perform in demanding work environments, all EMU Safety glasses meet Z87.1+ , the U.S. standard for high-impact eye protection, while looking and feeling more like premium sunglasses than traditional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). From the job site to the weekend, EMU’s frames are built for work and made for life.Motivated by years of wearing uncomfortable and unattractive safety glasses on the job, EMU Safety Founder and Creative Director, Kate Mannix set out with a clear and ambitious mission: to redefine what protective eyewear could be.“After wearing ugly, uncomfortable safety glasses to work every day I decided there had to be a better way,” said Kate.“Our goal was simple: create safety glasses that meet the highest safety standards, look incredible, feel amazing and can handle whatever the day throws at you.”Available in a variety of lens options, including clear, tinted and polarized, and offered in multiple frame styles and colors, the collection is designed to suit every face, role and environment—from construction and mine sites to healthcare, and everything in between.Recognizing that nearly 40% of the U.S. workforce relies on safety glasses every day, EMU Safety is calling on employers to rethink protective eyewear as more than just a compliance measure.“We know workers understand the importance of safety glasses, but too often they’re uncomfortable, unflattering, or simply not worn when needed,” said Kate.“By creating protective eyewear that people actually want to wear, we’ve seen a real shift in compliance. Some people even wear them on the weekend which goes to show how a great design can drive safer habits.”“We encourage every employer to talk to us about how we can help prevent eye injuries at work. If EMU Safety can contribute to preventing even a single eye injury in the United States, then we have achieved our purpose.”The EMU Safety collection will be available from 8 August 2025 at www.emusafety.com and through select retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Prices start at $79.95.For wholesale or corporate orders, visit emusafety.com/pages/wholesale-enquiries.Highlights of the collection include:Safety Standards: All EMU Safety Glasses meet the U.S. safety standards Z87.1+ for high impact protection.Signature Frame Styles: Designed with the look and feel of modern sunglasses, EMU Safety glasses combine fashion-forward style with workplace-ready protection. With polarized protection, they’re made to be worn confidently on mine sites, in hospitals, on job sites, and beyond.Next-Gen Lens Technology: Meet the drop ball test, glare-reducing, high-clarity lenses with full-spectrum UV polarized protection. Lens available in clear, tinted and polarized.For media inquiries or high-res images, please contact:Kate MannixFounder/Creative DirectorEMU SafetyEmail: Kate@emusafety.comWebsite: www.emusafety.com ____________________________________________________________________________About EMU SafetyFounded in 2024, EMU Safety is a modern protective eyewear label committed to blending safety and fashion. Originating in Australia, with 40% of the U.S wearing safety glasses the brand has quickly become known for its innovative designs and safety-first philosophy. Recommended by HR and Safety Managers, EMU safety glasses are the globally recognized safety brand for fashionable and comfortable protective eyewear. Built for work, made for life.

