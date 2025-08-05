Aircraft Electrification Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aircraft Electrification Market?

In recent times, the aircraft electrification market has seen a swift expansion. Forecasts indicate its growth from a value of $6.34 billion in 2024 to $7.33 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This surge during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the rise in air travel, heightened demand for hybrid and electric propulsion aircraft, increased military expenditure, robust economic advancement in emerging markets, and heightened aviation emissions.

Anticipations indicate a swift expansion in the aircraft electrification market size in the coming years. The market is likely to reach $11.56 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The surge during the forecast period can be associated with governmental backing, rising demand for eco-friendly and noiseless aircraft, an uptick in passenger air travel, an intensified emphasis on emission reduction, and an increased need for new combat aircraft in developing nations. The forecast period will witness major trends like emphasis on technological evolution, hybrid electric technology, investments in research & development, and forming strategic alliances.

Download a free sample of the aircraft electrification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7057&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aircraft Electrification Market Growth?

The surge in the need to minimize carbon emissions is propelling the aircraft electrification market forward. A carbon footprint encompasses the aggregate amount of greenhouse gases, predominantly carbon dioxide, that an object or action, such as manufacturing or shipping a product, releases over a defined time frame. Adjusting the methods in which certain operations are conducted can mitigate these carbon footprints. Adopting aircraft electrification is one such adjustment that will bring about a decrease in carbon emissions. Electric aircrafts operate on electricity as opposed to fuel, curtailing the dispersal of injurious gases into the environment and consequently lessening the carbon footprint. For example, as per the figures from Earth System Science Data (ESSD) Copernicus, a Germany-based interdisciplinary journal, in December 2023, international aviation and shipping carbon emissions, equating to 2.8% of worldwide emissions, are expected to surge by 11.9% in 2023. This includes an increase of 28% from 2022 in aviation alone, culminating in 1.2 Gt CO2. Consequently, the escalated demand for reducing the carbon footprint will catalyze the growth of the aircraft electrification market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aircraft Electrification Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Technologies

• General Electric Company

• BAE Systems

• Honeywell International Inc

• Moog Inc

• Textron Inc

• Eaton

• EaglePicher Technologies

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aircraft Electrification Market?

Businesses in the aircraft electrification sector are directing their attention towards turbocharger technology and the creation of innovative products in order to solidify their standing. The functionality of a turbocharger is to uphold the manifold pressure when the plane takes off from sea level, and to sustain the engine's maximum power up to the critical altitude by compressing air intake. For example, Rolls-Royce, a British aero-engine manufacturing company, in 2022, brought forth a new turbogenerator technology. This includes a freshly designed compact engine aimed for hybrid-electric use. This technology will serve as a scalable onboard power resource, supplementing the Rolls-Royce Electrical propulsion portfolio and could potentially extend the reach of eco-friendly aviation fuels and make hydrogen combustion a viable possibility.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aircraft Electrification Market Report?

The aircraft electrification market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Batteries, Fuel Cells, Solar Cells, Electric Actuators, Electric Pumps, Generators, Motor, Power Electronics, Distribution Devices

2) By Technology: Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Advanced Air Mobility

Subsegments:

1) By Batteries: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Solid-State Batteries

2) By Fuel Cells: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

3) By Solar Cells: Photovoltaic Solar Panels, Concentrated Solar Power Systems

4) By Electric Actuators: Linear Electric Actuators, Rotary Electric Actuators

5) By Electric Pumps: Hydraulic Electric Pumps, Fuel Electric Pumps

6) By Generators: Electric Generators, Auxiliary Power Units (APUs)

7) By Motor: Brushless DC Motors, Synchronous Motors

8) By Power Electronics: Inverters, Converters

9) By Distribution Devices: Circuit Breakers, Switches And Relays

View the full aircraft electrification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-electric-motor-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aircraft Electrification Industry?

In 2024, North America stood as the leader in the aircraft electrification market. Anticipations project the fastest growth for the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming forecast period. The aircraft electrification global market report encapsulates a rundown of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aircraft Electrification Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aircraft Actuator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-actuator-global-market-report

Evtol Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/evtol-aircraft-global-market-report

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.