The Business Research Company's Alkyd Coating Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

It will grow to $35.7 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Alkyd Coating Market?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the alkyd coating market size. This market is projected to escalate from $25.13 billion in 2024 to approximately $26.74 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth observed during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the proliferation of industrialization, ramped-up infrastructure development, rising demand for cost-effective and durable finishes, and an increase in residential and commercial construction projects.

There is an anticipated robust expansion in the alkyd coating market size over the next few years. It's projected to escalate to $35.7 billion by 2029, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The upswing in the predicted period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for long-lasting finishes, surging environmental consciousness, increasing industrial usage, rapid urbanization, and regulatory amendments supporting low-VOC formulations. The prominent trends in the projected period include favoring of eco-friendly formulations, advancements in the realm of waterborne technology, the advent of multifunctional coatings, self-cleaning technology, and the rise of smart coating technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Alkyd Coating Global Market Growth?

The alkyd coating market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing expansion of the automotive industry. This term encompasses the sector that designs, manufactures, and retails motor vehicles, like cars, trucks, motorcycles, as well as their associated parts and components. The expanding demand for this industry can be attributed to economic progress, resulting in improved vehicular affordability, coupled with technological improvements such as autonomous and electric vehicles that entice a larger consumer base. Owing to their robustness, adaptability, and exceptional resistance to weathering and wear, alkyd coatings prove beneficial in automotive applications. For instance, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, an automobile industry lobbying and main standards group based in Belgium, shows that in 2022, total motor vehicle output reached 85.4 million units worldwide, indicating a surge of 5.7% from the previous year. As such, the upswing in the automotive industry propels the expansion of the alkyd coating market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Alkyd Coating Market?

Major players in the Alkyd Coating Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Nippon Paints Co Ltd.

• DIC Corporation

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Asian Paints

• Jotun A/S

• Hempel A/S

• Benjamin Moore

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Alkyd Coating Market?

Key players in the alkyd coating market are concentrating their efforts on creating unique solutions such as biobased waterborne alkyd coating, with an aim to improve sustainability and lessen environmental damage. Biobased waterborne alkyd coatings, environmentally beneficial paints derived from renewable natural sources combined with water, bring down VOC emissions and push for sustainability. To illustrate, Worlée Chemie GmbH, a chemical raw materials company based in Germany, teamed up with Baril Coatings, a US-based manufacturer of high-grade industrial coatings, in January 2024. The collaboration unveiled the first-ever biobased industrial coating; a high-performing, waterborne alkyd coating that utilizes bioMPA (3-methyl phthalic anhydride) in place of the fossil-based ingredient phthalic anhydride. The initiative's objective is to boost environmental sustainability by substituting conventional coatings with biobased alternatives. The partners are dedicated to advancing this technology and investigating its potential use in diverse sectors, indicating a hopeful transition towards more eco-friendly coating materials.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Alkyd Coating Market Report?

The alkyd coatingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non Drying, Drying, Semi Drying

2) By Process Type: Fatty Acid Process, Glyceride Process

3) By Formulation Type: High Solids Alkyds, Waterborne Alkyds, Modifying Alkyds, Solvent Borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Formulation Types

4) By Application: Decorative Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Other Applications

5) By End Use Industry: Automotive Industry, Architecture Industry, Marine Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Appliances, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Non Drying: Linseed Oil-Based Alkyds, Soybean Oil-Based Alkyds

2) By Drying: Short Oil Alkyds, Medium Oil Alkyds, Long Oil Alkyds

3) By Semi Drying: Semi-Drying Oil Alkyds, Modified Alkyds

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Alkyd Coating Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global alkyd coating market, as outlined in the Alkyd Coating Global Market Report 2025. The report projects the growth status of this market region. The geographical areas analyzed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

