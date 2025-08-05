NBR Secures Next-Gen Fiber for 300MW Vietnam Data Center in VAFC Global Partnership

NBR Logo Types of Fiber Optic Cores

NBR Consulting Group partners with VAFC to secure advanced Multi-Core Fiber for a 300MW data center, preparing the facility for next-gen AI and cloud workloads.

By integrating VAFC’s Japanese-developed Multi-Core Fiber, we are future-proofing our data centers while championing Vietnam's role as a high-tech manufacturing hub for the digital world.” — Rick Nguyen, CEO @ NBR

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBR Investment Consulting Co., LTD (NBR, NBR Consulting Group ), an international advisor and developer in digital infrastructure, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with VAFC Global Pte. Ltd. (VAFC) . The agreement outlines the preferential supply of advanced Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) optic cable for NBR’s first 300-megawatt hyperscale data center project, which is currently under development in Vietnam with its partner, Silicon Valley Data Centers (SVDC).This strategic partnership is an important step in NBR’s mission to help build the next generation of AI & digital infrastructure. By planning to integrate VAFC’s MCF technology—which is based on Japanese innovation and slated for production in Vietnam—the facility will be equipped to handle the high-density data demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other next-generation digital services. This decision supports the project’s long-term competitiveness and helps establish a new benchmark for digital infrastructure in the region.This 300MW project represents one of the first platforms in NBR's broader strategy to develop a series of hyperscale data centers. A joint undertaking with SVDC, it is designed to serve the demanding requirements of world-class technology companies and the emerging needs of sovereign AI. The facility is positioned to become a significant nexus for data traffic in the Southeast-Asia. As enterprises and governments deploy increasingly dense GPU clusters for AI workloads, the supporting physical infrastructure faces new challenges. Traditional data centers, architected around single-core fiber, are beginning to face constraints related to physical space and density. Cable trays and conduits are becoming congested, which can limit growth, complicate maintenance, and increase operational costs, creating a practical ceiling for data throughput. This bottleneck presents a notable challenge to scalability and the long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).NBR has moved to address this challenge by selecting VAFC's Multi-Core Fiber as a foundational component of the facility's connectivity fabric. This technology offers a new approach to data center connectivity. As detailed in VAFC’s recent industry report, High-Density Fiber Connectivity for Hyperscale Data Centers , MCF technology replaces four conventional single-core fibers with a single 125 µm strand. This consolidation provides a significant advantage for hyperscale environments, potentially freeing up approximately 80 percent of cable-tray space.For NBR’s 300MW facility, the benefits are direct and multifaceted. Adopting MCF allows for a much denser network fabric, enabling more compute and storage to be installed within the same physical footprint. This can translate into TCO savings over the life of the data center by reducing the need for additional conduits, simplifying cable management, and lowering the number of physical connection points, which in turn can reduce potential points of failure and maintenance overhead. The technology provides a capital-efficient path to scaling bandwidth without requiring expensive or disruptive facility-wide rework.“Our partnership with VAFC is a cornerstone of our technical strategy,” said Rick Nguyen, CEO of NBR. “By integrating their Multi-Core Fiber, we are building a facility designed to meet not just today's standards, but also the projected data growth of the future. Helping to bring this advanced technology to be produced in Vietnam creates a practical synergy between advanced innovation and local manufacturing capabilities.”The decision to manufacture this advanced cable in Vietnam was a key element of the strategy, providing advantages related to cost, security, and the trade environment. Vietnam’s competitive and skilled labor market, combined with its efficient industrial base, allows VAFC to produce this technology at a price point that supports the economic model of the hyperscale data center projects.In the context of today's global supply chains, Vietnam also offers a stable environment for high-technology manufacturing. This helps to de-risk the supply of a component that is critical to the data center’s function and offers a diversification point for MCF production, a factor of importance to hyperscale operators. This approach to sourcing enhances supply chain security for the project.Finally, Vietnam’s integration into the global economy, underscored by its participation in numerous free-trade agreements, positions it as a reliable hub for international commerce. This environment helps ensure that the advanced fiber produced here can be supplied efficiently to projects across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.The MOU grants NBR preferential supply and pricing for VAFC’s MCF cable, contingent upon the final product meeting NBR & SVDC’s technical specifications for its hyperscale application. This procurement strategy is particularly relevant in the current global landscape.“In today's climate of supply chain volatility, securing a reliable source for critical components is a priority,” stated Rick Nguyen. “This strategic partnership with VAFC helps de-risk our development timeline and provides greater cost predictability. It allows us to move forward with a higher degree of confidence, knowing we have a partner capable of delivering an advanced connectivity solution manufactured in a stable and strategic location.”The collaboration between NBR and VAFC represents a convergence of project development, technical expertise, and manufacturing capability. It not only positions the 300MW data center to be a leader in design but also supports the growth of a high-tech manufacturing ecosystem within Vietnam. By localizing the production of Japanese-developed MCF technology, the partnership strengthens regional supply chains and creates skilled jobs.As the digital economy continues to expand, the NBR and SVDC data center will serve as an engine for innovation, providing the low-latency, high-bandwidth backbone required for services ranging from autonomous systems to AI-driven research. This investment in advanced fiber optic technology ensures that NBR’s clients and partners will have the capacity needed to grow and compete.About NBR Investment Consulting Co.NBR is an international consulting firm at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence, Data Center, and Fiber Optics industries. With a team of seasoned professionals boasting decades of hands-on experience, NBR provides comprehensive services in strategic planning, fundraising, business development, and technical advisory. The firm excels at helping clients navigate the complexities of the digital infrastructure landscape, bridging the critical gap between technology and business - in Vietnam and internationally.

