The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Alkoxylates Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $10.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Alkoxylates Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the alkoxylates market has been expanding steadily. Projected to escalate from a value of $7.63 billion in 2024 to $7.96 billion in 2025, it boasts an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The market's growth in the historical period can primarily be traced to surging demands across various industries, environmental compliance norms, population expansion, urbanization, the swing towards eco-friendly chemistry, and evolving customer preferences.

The market for alkoxylates is on track for strong expansion in the next few years, with a projected size of $10.17 billion by 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The predicted surge during the anticipated period can be linked to factors such as tailored formulations, innovative packing materials, adherence to sustainable development goals (SDGs), increased demand from the healthcare sector, and a rising application in agrochemical industry. Some of the top trends expected during the forecast period encompass the effect of e-commerce, the uptake of sustainable resources, the consumers' pivot towards environmentally-friendly goods, more stringent environmental regulations, as well as the expansion in water treatment applications.

Download a free sample of the alkoxylates market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8941&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Alkoxylates Market?

The escalating need for oil and gas is poised to drive the growth of the alkoxylates market. The term oil and gas industry encapsulates entities involved in the exploration, transport, and refinement of these resources into consumable goods. Alkoxylates play a significant role as corrosion preventatives and co-emulsifying agents in this sector, leading to an increase in their demand which spurs market expansion. For example, recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (a primary agency of the U.S. Department of Energy) in February 2022 shows that the United Arab Emirates stood as the seventh top producer of total liquid fuels worldwide and the third within OPEC countries in 2022. As of early 2023, the UAE confirmed reserves of roughly 111 billion barrels of crude oil, marking a surge from 107 billion barrels the prior year. Consequently, the growing need for oil and gas fuels the ascension of the alkoxylates market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Alkoxylates Industry?

Major players in the Alkoxylates Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Clariant AG

• Croda International Plc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Solvay S.A.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad OLEO

• Lamberti S.p.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Alkoxylates Market In The Globe?

The increasing trend towards product innovations is significantly influencing the alkoxylates market. Companies established in this market are keener on creating innovative and fresh solutions to bolster their market standing. For instance, Oxiteno, a US-based surfactants and specialty chemicals manufacturer, rolled out a new dispersant agent named OXITIVE 8000 in June 2022. This novel agent minimizes the viscosity, thus enhancing the pigmentation load and tinting strength. It is compatible with both waterborne and alkyd solvent-borne decorative systems. Moreover, when used for pigment concentrates, OXITIVE 8000 has a lesser influence on the final coating properties.

What Segments Are Covered In The Alkoxylates Market Report?

The alkoxylatesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fatty Acid, Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Glyceride-Based, Methyl Ether

2) By Grade: Natural Ethoxylates, Synthetic Ethoxylates

3) By Application: Cleaning Agents, Emulsifying Agents, Detergents, Dispersing Agents, Wetting Agents

Subsegments:

1) By Fatty Acid: Ethoxylated Fatty Acids, Propoxylated Fatty Acids, Butoxylated Fatty Acids

2) By Alcohol: Ethoxylated Alcohols, Propoxylated Alcohols, Butoxylated Alcohols

3) By Fatty Amine: Ethoxylated Fatty Amines, Propoxylated Fatty Amines

4) By Glyceride-Based: Ethoxylated Glycerides, Propoxylated Glycerides

5) By Methyl Ether: Ethyl Methyl Ether Alkoxylates, Propyl Methyl Ether Alkoxylates

View the full alkoxylates market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alkoxylates-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Alkoxylates Market By 2025?

In the Alkoxylates Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific is identified as the leading region for the designated year, with notable projected growth. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Alkoxylates Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activated-carbon-global-market-report

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-and-graphite-product-global-market-report

Diuretics Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.