Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the automated passenger counting and information system has seen significant growth. It is predicted to rise from $9.86 billion in 2024 to $11.07 billion in 2025, generating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be credited to various factors. This includes the digital transformation of public transportation, burgeoning urban populations, an emphasis on data-based decision-making, rules and requirements set by the government for transit agencies to enhance service quality and passenger comfort, along with alignment with smart city schemes.

The size of the automated passenger counting and information system market has seen a swift increase over the past few years. The market, which was valued at $9.86 billion in 2024, is projected to elevate to $11.07 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Several factors have been instrumental in inducing this growth during the historical period, including the digitization of public transit, increased urban population, emphasis on data-guided decision-making, governmental rules and regulations, mandates necessitating transit agencies to uplift service quality and passenger experience, and their alignment with smart city campaigns.

Download a free sample of the automated passenger counting and information system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16346&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Landscape?

The surge in the need for public transit is predicted to boost the expansion of the automated passenger counting and information system market. Public transit encompasses vehicles such as buses, trams, trains, and subways, operating on a constant schedule and readily accessible to the public at large. The rise in demand for public transit is attributed to an increase in urbanization, environmental factors, and the necessity for affordable and effective mobility alternatives. Public transit incorporates automated passenger counting and information systems to enhance route planning, control vehicle occupancy, and offer real-time passenger information. For example, in April 2024, the American Public Transportation Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, announced that there were 7.1 billion trips on public transportation in 2023, marking a 16% rise from 2022. Additionally, despite the stagnation in office occupancy rates, public transportation ridership experienced continuous growth throughout 2023. Consequently, the burgeoning need for public transit is driving the expansion of the automated passenger counting and information system market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market?

Major players in the Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Clever Devices Ltd.

• Eurotech S.p.A.

• Xovis AG

• Infodev EDI

• Dilax Intelcom GmbH

• Masstrans Technologiies LLC

• Iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Industry?

Leading organizations in the automated passenger counting and information system market are investing in cutting-edge technologies like passenger tracking solutions for enhanced data precision and optimized passenger flow management. A passenger tracking solution is essentially a system that tracks and handles passenger movement within an airport. For example, AeroCloud, a UK headquartered cloud-native airport management software firm, rolled out AeroCloud Optic in March 2023, a pioneering solution that leverages computer vision to oversee passenger movement within airport facilities. This real-time tracking system identifies operational snags like prolonged check-in or security wait times, and sends alerts as necessary.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market

The automated passenger counting and information systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passenger Informed Display Systems, Passenger Informed Announcement Systems, Emergency Announcement Systems, Infotainment Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Application

2) By Technology: Infrared, Stereoscopic Vision, Time-Of-Flight, Other Technologies

3) By Device And Component: Sensors, Public Announcement Systems, Multimedia Display, Networking And Communication Devices

4) By Application: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Informed Display Systems: Digital Signage Displays (Lcd, Led), Real-Time Passenger Information (Rpi) Displays, Interactive Touchscreen Displays, Platform And Station Display Systems

2) By Passenger Informed Announcement Systems: Voice Announcement Systems (Automated Or Recorded Announcements), Public Address Systems, Multi-Language Announcement Systems, Real-Time Update Announcements (Delays, Arrivals)

3) By Emergency Announcement Systems: Emergency Broadcast Systems, Panic Button-Triggered Announcement Systems, Evacuation Alert Systems, Emergency Information Displays

4) By Infotainment Systems: Onboard Video Or Tv Systems, Wi-Fi And Streaming Services, Interactive Passenger Entertainment Platforms, Real-Time Traffic Or Weather Information Displays

5) By Passenger Information Mobile Application: Real-Time Arrival Or Departure Updates, Mobile Ticketing And Scheduling Apps, Navigation And Route Information Apps, Notification And Alert Systems (Delays, Gate Changes)

View the full automated passenger counting and information system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-passenger-counting-and-information-system-global-market-report

Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Automated Passenger Counting and Information Systems, it was projected that Asia-Pacific would dominate the market as the largest region. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-global-market-report

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-test-equipment-global-market-report

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.