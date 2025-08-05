Europe Bakery Ingredients Market Forecast to Exceed USD 28 Billion by 2035, Driven by Health and Sustainability

Europe Bakery Ingredient Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market outlook report reveals the European bakery ingredients market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to surge from an estimated USD 10.17 billion in 2025 to a remarkable USD 28.37 billion by 2035. This impressive growth, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, is being fueled by a powerful combination of shifting consumer preferences and the relentless push for innovation across the industry.

Manufacturers, at both a national and regional level, are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this decade of growth by understanding and responding to three key drivers: the pursuit of healthier products, the demand for sustainable ingredients, and the rising need for convenience.

Meeting the Demands of a Health-Conscious Consumer

European consumers are becoming increasingly proactive about their health. The report highlights a strong preference for baked goods that offer genuine health benefits without sacrificing taste. This is translating into a significant market shift, with dominant categories like flour and grains seeing a surge in demand for whole-grain, ancient grain, and gluten-free options. The sweeteners segment, which holds a substantial 28% market share, is also undergoing a "remarkable metamorphosis" as traditional sugars are replaced with natural, low-calorie alternatives like stevia and monk fruit to combat rising concerns about obesity and diabetes.

For manufacturers, this presents a clear challenge and an even clearer opportunity. Innovation in this space is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Companies that can develop and deliver ingredients that improve the nutritional profile of baked goods—think high-protein, fiber-rich, or low-carb options—are primed to lead the market. This is evident in recent developments, such as Puratos’s launch of a new range of high-protein, gluten-free ingredients. The ability to emulate the taste and texture of traditional baked goods using alternative ingredients is a critical factor for success.

Embracing the Plant-Based Movement and Clean Labels

The bakery sector is also being reshaped by the plant-based movement. As more consumers adopt vegan and dairy-free diets, the demand for plant-based emulsifiers, vegan butter substitutes, and egg replacers has skyrocketed. This trend goes beyond diet, reflecting a broader consumer commitment to sustainability. Manufacturers like Cargill and ADM are already responding by developing plant-based fats and emulsifiers that perform just like their dairy-based counterparts, enabling bakers to create products that are both delicious and aligned with modern values.

Beyond plant-based options, the push for clean labels is a major factor in key markets like France. French consumers, with their deep-rooted appreciation for artisanal products, are increasingly looking for items free from artificial additives and preservatives. This trend is boosting the demand for organic ingredients and natural sweeteners, creating a fertile ground for manufacturers who prioritize transparency and high-quality, traceable raw materials.

The Rise of Home Baking and Convenient Solutions

The report also identifies a significant transformation in the home baking segment, which currently accounts for 25% of the market. Fueled by a post-pandemic interest in baking as a hobby and the influence of social media, home bakers are seeking out high-quality, easy-to-use ingredients. This trend is driving demand for specialty flours, instant mixes, and natural sweeteners that simplify the baking process while delivering professional-quality results.

Simultaneously, the fast-paced modern lifestyle is boosting the market for ready-made baked products. This dual demand for both creative home baking solutions and convenient, ready-to-eat products highlights the need for manufacturers to offer versatile ingredient portfolios. Whether it's developing ingredients that enhance flavor and shelf-life for industrial-scale production or creating user-friendly mixes for home consumers, a solution-focused approach is key.

Market Leaders and Strategic Outlook

The market remains highly competitive, with Tier 1 firms such as AB Mauri, Lesaffre, and Puratos holding significant market share. Their dominance is a testament to their robust R&D capabilities and strategic moves, including acquisitions like Kerry Group's purchase of Cargill's European bakery ingredients division. However, this competitive landscape is also ripe for smaller, regional players to innovate in niche markets, such as Germany’s focus on healthier, sustainable products or France’s emphasis on artisanal quality.

The market’s future growth is not a matter of if, but how. The data, including a positive increase in the semi-annual CAGR from 3.9% in H1 2023 to a projected 7.5% in H2 2024, signals a period of accelerated growth. For manufacturers, the path to capturing this value lies in a strategic focus on health, sustainability, and convenience, ensuring their ingredient solutions meet the evolving needs of both commercial bakeries and home consumers.

Editor’s Note:

This press release is based on a market outlook report covering the European Bakery Ingredients market from 2025 to 2035. The information is intended to highlight key trends and data points for industry stakeholders.

