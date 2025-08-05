Horse Feed Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $12.07 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horse Feed Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In past years, the horse feed market has seen significant expansion. Its size is projected to increase from $8.69 billion in 2024 to $9.19 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historic growth surge can be credited to factors such as a growing equine population, increased popularity of equestrian sports and racing, the emergence of new markets, and a rise in outdoor activities.

There's an anticipated robust expansion in the horse feed market over the forthcoming years, with a predicted valuation reaching $12.08 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth projected in the span under consideration can be linked to the advancement in e-commerce and digital marketing, an increased amount of disposable income, heightened involvement in leisure activities, and an aging horse population. The major trends during this forecast period are anticipated to include personalized nutrition, nutraceuticals and supplements, products with clear labeling, biosecurity precautions, and innovative feeding technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Horse Feed Market?

The increase in the horse populace is fueling the expansion of the horse feed market. Horses, which are four-legged, hoofed mammals, require sufficient feed to maintain health and support growth. Horse feed provides crucial nutrients such as protein, vitamins, calcium, and minerals, enhancing the overall wellbeing and lifespan of horses. For example, the American Horse Council Foundation, a US-based organization focused on scientific, charitable, and educational pursuits linked to the horse industry, reported in 2023 that the horse population in the US had grown to 6.6 million. As a result, the flourishing horse population is projected to drive the further development of the horse feed market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Horse Feed Market?

Major players in the Horse Feed Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Allen And Page Ltd.

• Baileys Horse Feeds

• Big V Feeds Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Equifirst Private Limited

• Farmvet Agro Private Limited

• ForFarmers N.V.

• HorseTech Nutrition

• Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

• Rowen Barbary Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Horse Feed Market?

Leading businesses in the horse feed industry are innovating with new offerings, such as the Microbiome Quotient (MQ) Platform, aimed at enhancing gut health and overall horse nutrition. This, in turn, boosts their performance, digestion and general wellbeing. The Microbiome Quotient (MQ) Platform is a novel solution that gauges and boosts the health of the microbiome, denoting the group of microorganisms that reside in a specific environment, such as horses' gastrointestinal tract. For instance, In June 2024, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, a US-based firm, launched its Purina® Systemiq Probiotic Supplement and Purina MQ Equine Microbiome Testing Kit. These are included in the newly introduced Purina Microbiome Quotient (MQ) Platform, devised to deliver personalized data about horses' gut health to horse owners. The Systemiq Probiotic Supplement is a live and active blend, and the MQ Equine Microbiome Testing Kit helps horse owners to understand their horse's unique microbiome.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Horse Feed Market Growth

The horse feed market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Performance, Senior or Old, Professional, Mare And Foal, Other Types

2) By Nutrition Type: High Fiber, Low Starch, High Protein, High Fats

3) By Ingredients: Cereals, Supplements, Cakes or Meals, Other Ingredients

4) By Form: Pellets, Cubes, Powder

5) By Application: Online Sales, Offline Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Performance: High-Energy Feed, Grain-Based Feed, Specialized Supplements

2) By Senior or Old: Nutrient-Rich Feed For Older Horses, Soft And Easy-To-Digest Formulas

3) By Professional: Competition Feed, Premium Formulas For High-Performance Horses

4) By Mare and Foal: Nutritional Feed For Pregnant Mares, Starter Feed For Foals

5) By Other Types: Specialty Diets, Forage-Based Feeds

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Horse Feed Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the global horse feed market as per the Horse Feed Global Market Report 2025, forecasting promising growth. The report encompasses all regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

