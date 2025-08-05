Hopped Malt Extract Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $15.62 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hopped Malt Extract Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected CAGR For The Hopped Malt Extract Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the hopped malt extract market. The market which stood at $10.12 billion in 2024 is forecasted to rise to $10.99 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This robust growth in the historical period is a result of the conventional use of hopped malt extract in brewing and homebrewing, expansion in the craft beer industry, a rising number of homebrewing aficionados, as well as the convenience and time-saving benefits of utilizing hopped malt extracts.

The market size of hopped malt extract is anticipated to witness robust growth in the ensuing years. This market is projected to skyrocket to $15.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The promising growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rising adoption of extract brewing by beginner brewers, advancements in the formulations and flavors of hopped malt extract, increasing demand for brewing components that are allergen-friendly and gluten-free, sustainable practices for the sourcing and production of malt and hops, the emergence of new markets, and the global increase in beer consumption. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass single-varietal and single-hop extracts, the inclusion of adjunct ingredients in extracts, the addition of nutraceutical and functional components, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and the proliferation of online forums and communities for brewing.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Hopped Malt Extract Market?

The rising trend of craft beer is set to boost the hopped malt extract market's growth in the coming times. Defined as a beer manufactured on a small scale by independent and traditional breweries rather than large-scale production, craft beer offers a more pronounced and diversified taste than typical beers by using a unique mix of ingredients. Hopped malt extract is utilized to add a bittering and aromatic flavor to this beer. For instance, in April 2023, the Brewers Association, a trade group based in the U.S, reported that small and independent breweries produced 24.3 million barrels of beer in 2022, causing an increase in craft beer's market volume share to 13.2% from 13.1% the previous year. Therefore, the escalating favorability of craft beer is propelling the hopped malt extract market's growth.

Which Players Dominate The Hopped Malt Extract Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Hopped Malt Extract Global Market Report 2025 include:

• CereX B.V.

• Coopers International Limited

• Hambleton Bard Ltd.

• Mangrove Jacks

• Muntons Ingredients Plc

• BrewDemon Co.

• Brewtec Bulk Malt

• Hopsteiner

• Brewferm Ltd.

• Brewof Brewing Holdings Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Hopped Malt Extract Market?

The introduction of innovative new products is becoming increasingly popular in the hopped malt extract industry. Major corporations within this sector are concentrating on launching fresh products in order to maintain their dominance. For example, iGulu, a U.S. brewery firm, debuted the iGulu S1 in July 2024. The iGulu S1 provides a modern twist on home brewing by merging contemporary technology with user-friendly features. Its emphasis on ease, safety, and adaptability makes it an attractive option for individuals who enjoy crafting their own beverages at home.

Global Hopped Malt Extract Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The hopped malt extractmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cascade, Amarillo, Centennial, Chinook

2) By Source: Wheat, Barley, Rice, Rye, Other Sources

3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

4) By End-User: Brewing Industry, Alcoholic, Non Alcoholic, Baking Industry, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cascade: Cascade Hopped Malt Extract For Ales, Cascade Hopped Malt Extract For IPAs

2) By Amarillo: Amarillo Hopped Malt Extract For Ales, Amarillo Hopped Malt Extract For Specialty Beers

3) By Centennial: Centennial Hopped Malt Extract For IPAs, Centennial Hopped Malt Extract For Pale Ales

4) By Chinook: Chinook Hopped Malt Extract For Ales, Chinook Hopped Malt Extract For Stouts And Porters

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Hopped Malt Extract Market?

In 2024, the hopped malt extract market was dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period, as per the Global Market Report 2025. This report comprehensively covers various geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

