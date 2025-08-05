From Tapas to Towers Is the Expat Memoir Turning Heads Across Continents

From Tapas To Towers

How Jasmina Rucic transformed a life between Marbella and Dubai into a wildly relatable, laugh-out-loud story of reinvention and resilience

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her sparkling debut memoir From Tapas to Towers, author Jasmina Rucic invites readers into her chaotic, comical, and courageous journey of building a new life between two very different worlds: the laid-back sun-soaked coast of Marbella and the glittering vertical ambitions of Dubai. More than just a book, it’s a heartful wink to anyone who’s ever dreamed of starting over—with no roadmap, no perfect plan, and definitely no apology.“Starting over isn’t a setback—it’s a privilege. Reinvention is the real luxury,” Rucic says, reflecting on a life lived boldly between cultures, continents, and unexpected chapters.Equal parts hilarious and heartfelt, the book explores what it really means to chase a new life in foreign lands—navigating culture clashes, unfamiliar customs, and the raw moments in between. Written with radical honesty and magnetic humor, From Tapas to Towers resonates with women worldwide who are reinventing themselves at any age and stage.With a background in hospitality and events, Jasmina brings the same warmth and energy to her writing as she does to real life. This isn’t just a memoir—it’s an invitation to laugh, reflect, and maybe pack a bag of your own.The book is also part of a larger journey, connected to a growing online community and resource hub at www.fromtapastotowers.com , and an engaging Instagram presence at @fromtapastotowers. There, readers can find travel inspiration, cultural curiosities, and the behind-the-scenes moments that didn’t make it into the book.🌍 “The world is your canvas. Paint boldly.” – Jasmina RucicWhat makes this book different?• It doesn’t pretend to have all the answers—just real stories from a woman who dared to ask new questions.• It’s a roadmap for the messy, magnificent process of reinvention.• It’s laugh-out-loud honest—no filters, just flair.• It’s a keepsake travel companion with insider tips woven through the narrative.The book has already been featured in Nederland Bruist—a lifestyle magazine distributed in over 30 regional editions across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain—giving it a head start in reaching expat and travel-loving readers across Europe.Readers are already falling in love…⭐️ “It’s like Eat Pray Love had a stylish European cousin, with better taste in shoes.”⭐️ “Laughing, crying, screenshotting every second page. Jasmina writes like your best friend talks.”⭐️ “I read it in one night. Then bought it for two friends. Enough said.”⭐️ “This book makes you want to book a flight and believe in new beginnings again.”📘 Book DetailsTitle: From Tapas to TowersAuthor: Jasmina RucicGenre: Memoir / Travel / Women’s InterestPublished: May 2025Available on: Amazon, IngramSparkWebsite: www.fromtapastotowers.com Instagram: @fromtapastotowersPress & Contact: hola@fromtapastotowers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.