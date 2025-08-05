Hemp Animal Feed Market Set for USD 927.2 Million by 2035, Boosted by Demand for High-Fiber Livestock Nutrition

Hemp Animal Feed Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemp animal feed market is projected to expand from USD 657.3 million in 2025 to USD 927.2 million by 2035, a growth driven by a CAGR of 3.5%. This expansion is fueled by increasing interest in hemp seed cake, high-fiber stalk meal, and other derivatives as a sustainable, nutrient-dense feed ingredient. However, this promising future is not without its challenges.

Manufacturers face significant hurdles, including regulatory uncertainties around THC thresholds, inconsistent supply chains, and a lack of dedicated processing infrastructure. For manufacturers, the key to success lies in a proactive approach that turns these challenges into opportunities for innovation, traceability, and market leadership.

Seizing the Opportunity: A Strategic Guide for Manufacturers

The data reveals clear pathways for manufacturers to address market inhibitors and capitalize on growth. The focus must be on creating a stable, compliant, and high-value product ecosystem.

1. Prioritize Hemp Seed Meal and Pellets: The market is dominated by hemp seed meal, which holds a 38% market share in 2025. This cold-pressed byproduct is favored for its high protein concentration and essential fatty acid content, making it an ideal substitute for conventional feedstuffs like soy and fish meal. Manufacturers should focus their investments on optimizing the processing and distribution of hemp seed meal, particularly in pellet form, which accounts for 29% of demand. Pellets offer enhanced stability, a longer shelf life, and ease of use in automated feeding systems, addressing a critical challenge for mass-market integration. This strategic focus can help manufacturers build a consistent, scalable product line that meets the needs of large-scale commercial farms.

2. Innovate for Ruminant and Protein-Enrichment Applications: Ruminants (cattle, sheep, goats) are the largest consumers of hemp feed, holding a 32.8% market share. This is an area of significant opportunity. Hemp’s fiber and lignin structure support rumen activity, while its residual oils enhance milk fat content, making it a valuable additive in organic and high-performance dairy operations.

Additionally, protein enrichment is the leading functional application, with a 41% share. Hemp’s amino acid profile, rich in lysine and methionine, makes it an excellent choice for growth-stage diets in piglets, calves, and poultry. Manufacturers can develop specialized formulations for these segments, offering high-value solutions that improve feed efficiency and support the shift toward non-pharmaceutical gut health modulation.

3. Champion Traceability and Non-GMO Certification: Regulatory caution and the risk of THC carryover are major barriers to market penetration. To overcome this, manufacturers must prioritize transparency and compliance. The market data shows that non-GMO certified hemp feed holds a 29.2% share and is in high demand, particularly by meat and dairy suppliers serving premium, export-led markets in Western Europe and North America. Manufacturers should invest in third-party lab testing, traceability systems, and verification processes to meet stringent feed and meat labeling requirements. This not only builds trust with commercial livestock farms, but also positions the brand as a leader in safety and quality, directly addressing the concerns raised by regulatory bodies like the FDA.

Key Market Dynamics

Two key forces are shaping the industry: the nutritional benefits of hemp and the ongoing challenges of regulation and supply.

Nutritional Advantages: Hemp-based feed has demonstrated significant potential to improve animal health and product quality. Studies have shown that hemp seed cake can improve the fatty acid profiles in meat and enhance the texture and flavor of fish fillets. This is a powerful selling point for manufacturers, particularly in markets where consumers are increasingly concerned with the quality and health benefits of the food they consume.

Regulatory and Supply Chain Constraints: Widespread adoption of hemp feed is still constrained by inconsistent approvals and lack of standardized THC testing. The recent approval of hemp seed meal for laying hens in the US by AAFCO, with strict THC and CBD limits, marks a critical milestone and a clear path forward.

Manufacturers must stay abreast of these regulatory developments and work with industry alliances like the Hemp Feed Coalition to advocate for clear, science-based standards. They must also invest in robust supply chain infrastructure to ensure consistent quality and scalability.

Regional Insights and Key Players

The global growth trajectory is led by both emerging and developed economies. India leads with a remarkable 5.8% CAGR, driven by new cultivation frameworks and adoption by dairy cooperatives. This presents a unique opportunity for manufacturers to tap into a rapidly expanding market with a strong focus on domestic production. Similarly, Germany (5.3% CAGR) and the United Kingdom (4.6% CAGR) are seeing strong growth fueled by regional protein substitution goals and a demand for traceability-led formulations.

Leading the competitive landscape are key players who have already established a strong foothold. The Hemp Feed Coalition is a critical industry body, advocating for regulatory clarity and collaboration. Processors like Victory Hemp Foods are focused on producing high-quality protein concentrates for domestic markets, while Hemp Oil Canada leverages its legacy distribution networks for compliant hempseed cake. Blue Sky Hemp Ventures and Z-Company stand out with their focus on whole-plant utilization and organic certifications, respectively.

These players offer a blueprint for success, demonstrating the importance of specialization, advocacy, and a deep understanding of both local and global market needs.

As the global demand for sustainable and nutritious animal feed grows, the hemp animal feed market is poised for significant expansion. For manufacturers, the path to a profitable future lies in a strategic focus on premium products, regulatory compliance, and robust distribution channels. By turning current challenges into opportunities for innovation, they can secure a leadership position and help shape a more sustainable future for the entire feed industry.

