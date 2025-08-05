'Steppin’ on Ghana Grounds' — Cultural Line Dance Takeover Is Gearing Up, Now Welcoming Sponsors and Vendors
Following its viral talent reveal, Steppin’ on Ghana Grounds invites global brands, vendors, and sponsors to join the cultural dance takeover.
Slated for November 12-15 2025, this one-of-a-kind 4-day event blends Chicago-style Steppin’, country line dancing, urban line dancing, and Ghanaian culture into an unforgettable celebration of rhythm, roots, and reconnection.
With attendees already confirmed from the Carolinas to Chicago, Texas to Tennessee, and content creators buzzing across platforms, Steppin’ On Ghana Grounds is shaping up to be a movement.
“The first wave of announced instructors and performers set the internet on fire,” says the team at AfriMart International Travel & Tours.
“Now we’re inviting purpose-driven businesses, brands, and creatives to join the journey.”
🔥 What’s in Store:
🎶 Dance Workshops & Showcases led by featured steppers and instructors
🌍 Cultural Tours & Ghana Immersion Experiences
🛍️ Marketplace with handmade goods, local eats, and curated vendor booths
🌟 Steppin’ the Night Away dance party + grand finale celebration
💼 Vendor & Sponsor Perks Include:
On-stage mentions + event visibility
VIP access to parties & cultural events
Exposure to a global, engaged community
Featured slots in digital promos, social content & recap media
Brand alignment with a celebration of Black excellence and African heritage
Whether you’re in fashion, beauty, wellness, or the arts, Steppin’ On Ghana Grounds offers a rare opportunity to showcase your work, mission, and product to an international, culture-loving audience.
⏳ Spots Are Limited.
The vendor market and sponsorship tiers are curated — not crowded. We’re not chasing numbers; we’re building a vibe.
🔗 APPLY NOW:
Vendors, sponsors, and brands can tap in here:
👉 https://tinyurl.com/526rp562
About AfriMart International Travel and Tours
AfriMart International creates purposeful travel experiences that merge African heritage, arts, and tourism through curated events in Ghana. Each tour or event is designed to uplift culture, empower connection, and support sustainable tourism.
Shawnee Arrese
AfriMart International Travel & Tours
+1 406-808-0204
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.