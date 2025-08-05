'Steppin’ on Ghana Grounds' — Cultural Line Dance Takeover Is Gearing Up, Now Welcoming Sponsors and Vendors

A visual representation of the vision for Steppin’ On Ghana Grounds — vibrant vendor stations beneath the U.S. and Ghana flags, symbolizing unity, culture, and connection.

Following its viral talent reveal, Steppin’ on Ghana Grounds invites global brands, vendors, and sponsors to join the cultural dance takeover.

We’re not waiting for permission. We’re making room at the table. Culture-forward brands — it’s your time.” — Shawnee Arrese

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After turning heads with its feature lineup reveal, Steppin’ On Ghana Grounds is picking up serious rhythm — and now, the stage is open for vendors and sponsors who want to be part of this historic cultural experience.Slated for November 12-15 2025, this one-of-a-kind 4-day event blends Chicago-style Steppin’, country line dancing, urban line dancing, and Ghanaian culture into an unforgettable celebration of rhythm, roots, and reconnection.With attendees already confirmed from the Carolinas to Chicago, Texas to Tennessee, and content creators buzzing across platforms, Steppin’ On Ghana Grounds is shaping up to be a movement.“The first wave of announced instructors and performers set the internet on fire,” says the team at AfriMart International Travel & Tours.“Now we’re inviting purpose-driven businesses, brands, and creatives to join the journey.”🔥 What’s in Store:🎶 Dance Workshops & Showcases led by featured steppers and instructors🌍 Cultural Tours & Ghana Immersion Experiences🛍️ Marketplace with handmade goods, local eats, and curated vendor booths🌟 Steppin’ the Night Away dance party + grand finale celebration💼 Vendor & Sponsor Perks Include:On-stage mentions + event visibilityVIP access to parties & cultural eventsExposure to a global, engaged communityFeatured slots in digital promos, social content & recap mediaBrand alignment with a celebration of Black excellence and African heritageWhether you’re in fashion, beauty, wellness, or the arts, Steppin’ On Ghana Grounds offers a rare opportunity to showcase your work, mission, and product to an international, culture-loving audience.⏳ Spots Are Limited.The vendor market and sponsorship tiers are curated — not crowded. We’re not chasing numbers; we’re building a vibe.🔗 APPLY NOW:Vendors, sponsors, and brands can tap in here:About AfriMart International Travel and ToursAfriMart International creates purposeful travel experiences that merge African heritage, arts, and tourism through curated events in Ghana. Each tour or event is designed to uplift culture, empower connection, and support sustainable tourism.

