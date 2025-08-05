Japan Ski Experience Nominated in 2025 Ski Asia Awards

Ben Thorpe, Director of Japan Ski Experience

Japan Ski Experience has been named a finalist in the World Ski Awards 2025, marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan Ski Experience has been named a finalist in the World Ski Awards 2025, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. The company is nominated in three categories this year: the newly introduced World’s Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan, as well as World’s Best Ski Travel Agent and World’s Best Ski Tour Operator to Japan.The new Japan-specific category comes amid record international visitation to the country’s ski destinations, notably Hakuba , which also recorded exceptional snowfall during the 2024–25 winter season.Launched in 2013, the World Ski Awards is highly regarded in the global ski industry, honouring excellence across resorts, hotels, chalets, and travel services. Finalists this year were announced on June 18, with public voting open from June 23 to October 10. Winners will be revealed on November 10, 2025.“'We are incredibly proud of our team for their hard work, sharing their insights and offering advice to create unforgettable ski holidays for both first timers to Japan and seasoned travelers alike. It is truly gratifying to be recognized by both the industry and our guests as passionate, knowledgeable advocates of Japan's ski resorts” – Ben Thorpe, Director.Other prominent nominees this year include Niseko United and Hakuba Happo-One, highlighting Japan’s continued rise as a premier global ski destination.Founded in 2007, Japan Ski Experience provides tailored holidays to Japan’s leading ski resorts, including Niseko, Hakuba, Furano, and Rusutsu. More information and voting can be found on the World Ski Awards website.About Japan Ski ExperienceFounded in 2007, Japan Ski Experience is an industry leading inbound travel agent dedicated to offering ski holidays to Japan’s best ski destinations.

