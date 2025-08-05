'Festival of Forgotten Grapes' Named One of the Nation’s Best Wine Festivals - Announces New Name, New City & 2026 Dates

Be bold. Drink different. Taste original.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After just two years, The Festival of Forgotten Grapes has captured national attention and the palates of curious wine lovers. The event was recently named the #2 Wine Festival in the U.S. by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, a significant recognition for a young, independent festival with a bold mission: to celebrate the wide world of lesser-known wine grapes.Now, as the festival matures, it is evolving. Beginning in 2026, the event will be known as The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes , a shift that reflects the spirit of curiosity and exploration at the heart of the experience.“While ‘forgotten’ captured the idea of overlooked varieties, ‘undiscovered’ better expresses the excitement of uncovering something new,” says festival founder Allison Levine, a wine writer, educator, event planner, and longtime advocate for diversity in wine. “These wines aren't just relics of the past; they are vibrant, relevant, and full of potential. Our goal is to introduce people to what's possible beyond the usual handful of California varieties.”With more than 100 grape varieties grown in California, only nine account for 93% of plantings. The festival brings attention to the remaining 7%: grapes such as Teroldego, Cinsault, Marsanne, Semillon, and dozens more, each with a compelling story and growing momentum among adventurous winemakers.One of the most unique features of the festival is its mix-and-match retail experience. Attendees can build their own custom orders, selecting individual bottles from multiple producers, with no minimums, and have them delivered directly to their door for one flat-rate fee. It is a seamless way to support small wineries and continue the discovery after the event.In addition to the name change, the festival is expanding in 2026 to include a second location.• San Jose will host its inaugural edition on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Scott’s Seafood Ballroom at The Rotary Summit Center.• The flagship Los Angeles event returns on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Mica Studios.“From the beginning, this festival has been about disrupting how the public experiences wine: what determines a grape’s popularity, what stories are there to uncover, and who the makers are,” says Eva Crawford, Creative Director of the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes. “Designing for it means leaning into the thrill of the unexpected. These wines come from winemakers who know their craft and aren’t afraid to follow their own path; bringing back lesser-known grapes into the spotlight, uncovering overlooked histories, and making bold, thoughtful choices along the way.”The 2026 editions will feature an expanded lineup of wineries, educational programming, and immersive experiences designed for both wine professionals and passionate consumers. Attendees can expect to taste rare varieties, meet the winemakers championing them, and engage in conversations that challenge assumptions about California wine.About the FestivalFounded in 2024, The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes is a one-of-a-kind tasting event dedicated to celebrating the diversity of California wine through its lesser-known grape varieties. Featuring 60+ producers and more than 100 unique grapes, the festival is a destination for wine lovers eager to explore beyond the familiar.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or early access information, please contact:

