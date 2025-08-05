Vaughn North Reframes Sleep Challenges with 'The Game of Sleep, Including the Art of Side Sleeping and Snoring Relief'

The Game of Sleep

The new guidebook introduces a dynamic, game-like approach to overcoming sleep challenges, backed by personal experience and the Rem-Scape Sleep Support Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “The Game of Sleep: Including The Art of Side Sleeping and Snoring Relief”, author Vaughn North invites readers to reimagine their struggles with sleep not as a nightly battle, but as an engaging, winnable challenge. Drawing from a holistic, 24 hour day perspective, he weaves in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), positional therapy, and his own personal sleep experience. North offers a unique, game structured, strategy for achieving restful, restorative sleep.The book outlines four central techniques: (i) preparing for bed through your daily activities with positive CBT psychology, (ii) managing your night against intrusive thoughts with practical sleep and thought routines, (iii) minimizing physical discomforts through side-sleeping and various body alignments, and (iv) reinforcing the body’s natural systems including your fundamental circadian rhythm with targeted sunlight exposure. With its emphasis on a positive mindset, “The Game of Sleep” helps readers replace dread with motivation—transforming bedtime into a purposeful routine with measurable wins.This practical and encouraging guide is deeply rooted in North’s personal health journey. Diagnosed with severe sleep apnea more than 15 years ago and warned of life-threatening consequences, he began pursuing non-invasive interventions along with limited CPAP use. The outcome was a series of inventions and routines that would eventually evolve into the Rem-Scape Sleep Support Program, where he also offers ergonomically designed pillows and tools to help individuals achieve more restful, restorative sleep. This is now featured on his official website: https://rem-scape.com. North’s professional and creative background includes decades as a patent attorney, inventor, entrepreneur, author, musician, and composer. His multifaceted life informs a unique, holistic perspective on sleep and wellness, one shaped by resilience, curiosity, and innovation.Readers can find “The Game of Sleep” on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at other well-known book retailers across the globe.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that’ll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors’ books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.