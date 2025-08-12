Signature Glass & Windows Expands Energy-Efficient Window, Door & Glass Services Across Salinas & Monterey County

Signature Glass & Windows, Inc.

Now offering expanded retrofit, installation & custom glass services, Signature Glass boosts energy savings across Salinas & the Central Coast

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Glass & Windows, Inc., a leading name in window replacement, door installation , and custom glass solutions for over 40 years, has announced a strategic expansion of its energy-efficient services across Salinas, Monterey, and the greater Central Coast region.As demand grows for eco-conscious home upgrades and durable commercial solutions, the team at Signature Glass & Windows continues to deliver expert craftsmanship, tailored service, and high-performance products that boost property value, comfort, and energy savings.Signature Glass & Windows, Inc. specializes in: Energy-Efficient Window Installation & Replacement – Cutting-edge options designed to reduce HVAC load and improve comfort.• Retrofit Window Solutions – Perfect for older homes; enhance performance while preserving architectural charm.• Entry, Sliding, and Custom Door Installation – From residential front doors to commercial glass entries.• Custom Glass Projects – Including shower enclosures, mirrors, storefronts, and more.From residential upgrades to large-scale commercial installations, Signature Glass & Windows offers solutions that comply with California Title 24 energy codes, using trusted brands like Milgard, Andersen, and Ply Gem to ensure quality and longevity.“For us, it’s never just about windows and doors, it’s about helping our clients build smarter, more comfortable, and energy-efficient spaces,” said Steve Stewart, President of Signature Glass & Windows, Inc. “We’re proud to continue growing our reach across the Central Coast while keeping service personal and local.”According to the U.S. Department of Energy, outdated windows and doors account for up to 30% of residential energy loss. Signature Glass & Windows responds to this challenge with modern retrofits that reduce energy waste , meet coastal climate demands, and provide lasting value.Headquartered in Salinas, CA, the company serves all of Monterey County and beyond from its office at 19 Quail Run Circle, Suite E.About Signature Glass & Windows, Inc.Founded over four decades ago, Signature Glass & Windows, Inc. is a family-run business specializing in window, door, and glass installation throughout the Salinas and Monterey County region. With a dedication to energy efficiency, expert craftsmanship, and responsive customer service, the company serves both residential and commercial clients.Contact:📞 Phone: 831-754-8855📧 Email: steve@sgwinc.net🌐 Website: https://signatureglassandwindows.com 📍 Address: 19 Quail Run Circle, Suite E, Salinas, CA 93907Signature Glass & Windows, Inc. is a trusted provider of window, door, and custom glass installation services throughout Salinas and the Central Coast. With over 40 years of experience, the company focuses on energy efficiency, quality craftsmanship, and responsive service for both residential and commercial projects.

