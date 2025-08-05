Back-to-School Boost: New Birth Donates Laptops, Awards Scholarships and Opens Career Doors

New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant welcomes 25 students on stage to announce various scholarships during New Birth’s Aug. 3 service. New Birth Senior pastor calls up youth aged 18 – 24 to help connect them with various opportunities including technical trades, in-demand jobs and more as part of Operation School Adoption on Aug. 3. DeKalb County administrators and leaders join Dr. Jamal Bryant for a special presentation of Chromebooks and a separate $10,000 donation to DeKalb County Schools to advance student academic outcomes this school year.

Dr. Jamal Bryant Advances “Operation School Adoption” with Major Announcements During Aug. 3 Sunday Service

Our mission is to meet people where they are, whether that’s preparing them for the classroom or the workforce” — New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students at six DeKalb County charter schools are starting the school year with brand-new Chromebooks, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Through its Operation School Adoption initiative, launched during Sunday’s service on Aug. 3, the Stonecrest-based ministry donated 152 laptops to bridge the digital divide for local students. New Birth also presented a $10,000 donation to DeKalb County Schools to support initiatives aimed at improving student achievement throughout the year.

Recipients of the Chromebooks include DeKalb Arts Academy, DeKalb Preparatory School, Ivy Prep Academy, Kilombo Institute, Peace Academy and Utopian Academy for the Arts.

In addition to the technology donations, New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced 25 scholarships, including full-ride opportunities to Morris College and Arkansas Baptist College, further expanding access to higher education opportunities for students across the region. American Medical Response (AMR) also joined the presentation to offer career training for emergency medical technicians that included a $6,000 signing bonus upon program completion and job placement.

“Our mission is to meet people where they are, whether that’s preparing them for the classroom or the workforce,” said Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth. “By investing in technology, scholarships, and career training, we’re equipping the next generation to succeed in every arena of life.”

In the wake of an uncertain job market, Sunday’s service also provided attendees with direct access to critical job training opportunities through the Workforce Career Center, a regional program that helps connect young adults to in-demand careers through hands-on training and job placement.

“We’re thrilled that nearly 200 young people registered onsite for the Workforce Career Center, which is helping to propel their future in dynamic ways through various trades and technical occupations in healthcare, logistics, cosmetology, technology, and more,” Bryant said. “In addition to praying for students, we are preparing them for careers and opportunities in every business sector. New Birth is fully committed to being the bridge between where our young people are and where they’re destined to go.”

Multimedia: Watch event highlights from the back-to-school celebration at the links below. Please credit “New Birth” if portions of the broadcast are used on your news platform. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM73bGWxnKG/?igsh=MTZneThiYXd3dmtiOQ==

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.