U.S. Highway 14 Closing Temporarily for Railroad Improvements in Fort Pierre

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025



Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. - On Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, U.S. Highway 14 will be closed 500 feet west of the U.S. Highway 14/U.S. Highway 83 junction in Fort Pierre as the RCP&E Railroad installs a new railroad crossing.

Signage on Highway 14 will detour traffic to Salebarn Road in Fort Pierre which connects Highway 14 to Highway 83. Traffic will experience a four-way stop at the intersection of Highway 83 with Salebarn Road.

The detour is anticipated to add five minutes of additional travel time. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for those using the Salebarn Road detour.

Weather dependent, the railroad track crossing improvements are anticipated to be complete on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

