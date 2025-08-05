Hetrick-Martin Institute Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Record-Breaking $900,000 Hamptons Fundraiser (L-R) Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Candace Bushnell, HMI CEO Amy Harclerode, Luann de Lesseps Photo Credit: David Benthal/BFA.com

LGBTQIA+ Youth Organization Hosts Over 600 Guests, Including Pop Artist Kelsie Watts, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Candace Bushnell at Annual School’s Out Event

It's a powerful reminder of what’s possible when community shows up. We raised $900,000 to ensure queer and trans young people have the safety, affirmation, and mental health support they deserve.” — Amy Harclerode, Hetrick-Martin Institute CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) announced today that for the fourth consecutive year, its annual Hamptons benefit, School’s Out, broke its own fundraising record—this year raising $900,000. Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ youth organization’s 46-year legacy, this milestone marks the highest-grossing event in the summer benefit’s 25-year history.

Held on Saturday, August 2, at the stunning Sagaponack estate of hosts Christi Offutt and Soraida Bedoya, the event drew over 600 guests. The Host Committee included School’s Out co-chairs Ben Dixon and Tonia Steck, HMI’s Board of Directors, and Associate Board, who worked alongside the HMI team to deliver another record-breaking evening fueled by major sponsorships, generous donations, and widespread publicity.

Notable host committee members and guests included Andy Cohen, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Rufus Wainwright, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Candace Bushnell, Frank DiLella, Thom Filicia, Isaac Boots, Fern Mallis, Eric Lemonides, Sydney Sadick, Peter Som, and Darren Star.

Following cocktails, guests gathered for a “Best of the Hamptons” dinner under a spectacular tent designed by Anthony Taccetta Event Design. Culinary partners included Petrossian Caviar, STK Steak, Almond Restaurant, and Duryea’s, known for its signature Lobster Cobb Salad. The evening featured a live performance by pop artist Kelsie Watts—currently starring on Broadway in SIX—who brought down the house with her powerhouse vocals. “Every human should have access to mental health resources, education, performing arts resources, support and professional counseling,” Watts shared. “It was an honor to perform and be part of something so special and support their mission.”

The event also featured aerial performances, human flower greeters and dancers dressed as giant mirrored disco balls who got the post dinner revelers dancing to music by renowned DJ Lina Bradford.

Leading the live auction, Nick Depner—joined on stage by Kelly Killoren Bensimon—helped energize the crowd as they bid on standout items like United Airlines flights and a villa stay in Baja, California.

Fashion designer Dennis Basso participated in a special paddle raise along with HMI Board Co-chair Ben Dixon and HMI CEO, Amy Harclerode who remarked, "School’s Out is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when the community shows up for our youth. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters, we raised $900,000 to ensure queer and trans young people have the safety, affirmation, and mental health support they deserve."

Other event sponsors included Nordstrom, United, Anthony Taccetta Event Design, Diageo, Dry Farm Wines, Sober in Central Park, Dixon Advisory, and The Hub.

ABOUT HETRICK-MARTIN INSTITUTE

HMI is the nation’s oldest LGBTQIA+ youth organization serving queer and trans youth, primarily of color, between the ages of 13 and 24. Through a comprehensive package of direct services and referrals, the organization fosters healthy youth development. HMI’s staff promotes excellence in the delivery of youth services and uses its expertise to create innovative programs that other organizations may use as models. HMI serves a diverse community, the vast majority of whom identify as Black or people of color. The youth organization is dedicated to building its approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels, throughout its operations and functions.

Celebrating 25 Years of School’s Out in the Hamptons

