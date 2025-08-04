Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,354 in the last 365 days.

California chief justice responds to immigration enforcement at state courts

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero said she is “deeply concerned” by reports that federal authorities are arresting people at state courthouses. That statement came just days after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted an operation inside and in front of a Butte County court in Oroville, about 65 miles north of Sacramento.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California chief justice responds to immigration enforcement at state courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more