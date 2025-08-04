California chief justice responds to immigration enforcement at state courts

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero said she is “deeply concerned” by reports that federal authorities are arresting people at state courthouses. That statement came just days after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted an operation inside and in front of a Butte County court in Oroville, about 65 miles north of Sacramento.

